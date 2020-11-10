Rep. Virginia Foxx: A solution for health care price transparency

Recently, the Republican Study Committee released its health care reform plan to reduce out-of-control costs that cause roughly half of American families to avoid treatment each year.
The plan's top solution is bringing price transparency to health care. This reform allows American health care consumers to shop for less expensive care and coverage in a functional and competitive marketplace like they do for all their other goods and services. "A lack of available information regarding the price of health care goods and services," the agenda notes, "has made it nearly impossible for patients to navigate the health care marketplace as informed consumers."
Republicans can coalesce behind this health care fix as the centerpiece of their health care reform vision. Yet this solution is bipartisan. According to several polls, about 90% of Americans support health care price transparency. A recent survey by McLaughlin and Associates finds that 98% of women under 40 back it. This issue isn't Republican vs. Democrat. It's about the freedom to control your health care spending vs. the chains of the vested health care cartel.
Without price transparency, the epidemic of high medical bills will continue long after the coronavirus pandemic ends. According to the Urban Institute, roughly one in six Americans has medical debt in collections. Real prices can finally provide health care consumers with financial peace of mind and control over their health care spending.
A RAND study published last month confirms just how inflated health care prices are under the opaque pricing status quo. Drawing on the hidden payment information of 3,112 hospitals nationwide, RAND researchers conclude that employers and private insurers pay, on average, 247% more than Medicare for the same health care at the same facilities.
In some states, including Florida, Tennessee, Alaska, West Virginia and South Carolina, average prices exceed 325% of the Medicare rate. Some hospital systems across the country charge more than four times on average what Medicare does.
This study is vital because it turns over the stone under which health care prices hide to reveal the detailed price gouging we all know exists. The report calls on employers, which provide most Americans with health care coverage, to leverage this pricing data to identify lower-priced providers to cut American health care costs.
Some innovative employers, including Employee Solutions in Texas and HB Global in Pennsylvania, are already reducing their health care costs by 30 to 50% by contracting with a small but growing number of price transparent providers, including the Surgery Center of Oklahoma and OSS Health. With more price transparent health care providers popping up every month, it's becoming easier for all employers to identify similar savings. As the RSC and RAND reports note, systemwide price transparency can finally allow all health care consumers to shop for the best quality of care at the lowest possible price.
Hospitals' days of hiding prices to inflate profits are numbered. Last November, the Trump administration issued rules requiring hospitals and health insurers to publish their discounted cash prices and secret negotiated rates. The hospital rule is scheduled to take effect in January. Legislators can codify this rule legislatively to generate a more enduring price transparency fix.
Price transparency-induced cost savings are needed now as businesses across the country try to rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. According to a recent Yelp study, most small businesses that shut their doors over the past few months have closed permanently. If employers can significantly reduce their health care costs by shopping for less expensive alternatives, some will be able to reopen.
Ordinary Americans have the most to gain. Employees pay the bulk of employers' health care costs directly, through increased premiums, deductibles and copays, or indirectly, through lower wages. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average employer-provided family health care plan costs $20,600 annually — 54% more than a decade ago. Health care costs now make up nearly one-fifth of U.S. GDP. Cutting these costs can provide a massive economic stimulus that the country desperately needs.
Health care price transparency is the solution not only for the country's broken health care system but also its ailing economy. It's time for my fellow members of Congress to step up and deliver on this bipartisan solution.
Virginia Foxx is the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 5th congressional district.
