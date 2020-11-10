Rep. Virginia Foxx: A solution for health care price transparency

Hospitals' days of hiding prices to inflate profits are numbered. Last November, the Trump administration issued rules requiring hospitals and health insurers to publish their discounted cash prices and secret negotiated rates. The hospital rule is scheduled to take effect in January. Legislators can codify this rule legislatively to generate a more enduring price transparency fix.

Price transparency-induced cost savings are needed now as businesses across the country try to rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. According to a recent Yelp study, most small businesses that shut their doors over the past few months have closed permanently. If employers can significantly reduce their health care costs by shopping for less expensive alternatives, some will be able to reopen.

Ordinary Americans have the most to gain. Employees pay the bulk of employers' health care costs directly, through increased premiums, deductibles and copays, or indirectly, through lower wages. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average employer-provided family health care plan costs $20,600 annually — 54% more than a decade ago. Health care costs now make up nearly one-fifth of U.S. GDP. Cutting these costs can provide a massive economic stimulus that the country desperately needs.

Health care price transparency is the solution not only for the country's broken health care system but also its ailing economy. It's time for my fellow members of Congress to step up and deliver on this bipartisan solution.

Virginia Foxx is the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 5th congressional district.