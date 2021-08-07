Richard Groves: A communist behind every door

But it doesn’t feel the same, does it? In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb; six years later, its first hydrogen bomb. In Korea (1950-53), American GIs fought Chinese troops. The Red Menace loomed large.

It was a scary time. I can still see the map of the United States in our local newspaper indicating targets the Soviet Union would likely attack in case of war. Barksdale Air Force Base, across the river from my hometown, was highlighted.

While the overwhelming majority of Americans continue to view either China or Russia as our greatest enemy, it is hard to imagine a “red scare” revival catching on in the current climate.

In March, a Pew Research Center survey asked respondents: “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about China?” Human rights violations were mentioned most often, followed by economic issues, then differences of political philosophy. Only 2% said that the military threat posed by China was the first thing that popped into their heads.

Using fear as a political tool works only if there is someone or something for people to be afraid of. Islamic terrorism was real, so that worked for a while. But fostering fear of Muslims in general fell flat because Americans are fair-minded people.