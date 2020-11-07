Richard Groves: An empathic poem of courage

Judith Orloff says empaths need strategies, like time management and walks in nature, to protect their sensitivities. Brienne Neville writes poetry.

“I couldn’t say feelings out loud,” she said. But she can write them. “I’m better with words on paper than I am saying them.”

In September, Brienne was invited to read her poetry at The Word is Out, an open mic (on Zoom now, of course) program that is sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers and the Forsyth County Public Library.

In “Lasts,” the poem she read at the rally at Bailey Park and at The Word Is Out, Neville imagined that she and her four brothers and sisters were gathered around their father’s hospital bed as they had gathered shortly before life supports were removed.

“Doctors don’t know whether comatose patients can hear,” Brienne told me. She imagined that her father could not only hear, he could speak. “Lasts” is what Brienne, who speaks her feelings in poetry, imagines her father, who could no longer speak, would say to her and her family, if he could.

Tell my children it wasn’t for nothin’

We write our own stories

And mine is intertwined in their victories ....