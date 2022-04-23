Richard Groves: An obligation to tell the truth

The polls had barely closed on the 2020 election when Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent the first of almost 30 text messages she exchanged with Mark Meadows, chief of staff under Donald Trump.

The subject of the text was, in the words of Ginny Thomas, “the greatest Heist of our history,” i.e., the imagined theft of the presidency by “Biden and the Left.”

It wasn’t true, of course. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and more than 70 electoral votes in an election that was fair and square, as everyone knows except roughly half of all Republicans in the United States.

What set Thomas and Meadows apart from some of those who believe what everyone else calls the Big Lie, according to syndicated columnist Michael Gerson, is that they covered their effort to overthrow the election with “the thick goo of spirituality.”

Gerson was referring in part to Meadows’ text to Thomas in which he asserted with the confidence of a biblical prophet, “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs.”

(The New Testament refers to Jesus as “King of kings and Lord of lords.” So does Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”)

Alas, neither Meadows nor Thomas is a biblical prophet.

They are, as far as I can tell, rank-and-file Christians. After marrying Clarence Thomas in 1987, Ginny converted to Catholicism, inspired, according to the National Catholic Register, by his devotion to the Litany of Humility and his faithfulness in attending Mass.

When Mark Meadows was a member of Congress, his religion was identified generically as “Christian,” while other representatives were more specific regarding brand — Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic, etc.

Commentators such as Michael Gerson and Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post and David French of The Atlantic blasted Meadows and Thomas for infecting political rhetoric with “religious zeal,” a criticism I understand but do not wholly share.

Clearly, the political and social agenda of Martin Luther King Jr. — whom Gerson rightly says raised “the moral sights of politics” and rooted “our belief in human dignity” — was born of religious vision and powered by what one can fairly call “religious zeal.”

For me the issue is fidelity to the truth, which I would expect of any person of faith, whatever his or her religion.

Meadows brazenly trumpeted the falsehood that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump, and he did so in the name of the one who claimed that he had been born “to testify to the truth” (John 18:37) and in the tradition of Paul, who vowed, “We cannot do anything against the truth, only for the truth” (II Corinthians 13:8).

Meadows has a right to vote for and work on behalf of any political candidate he chooses, including Donald Trump.

But surely, a Christian has an obligation to conduct a serious, clear-headed search for the truth, unhindered by political biases, before declaring that one is on the side of the “good” and that the opposing cause is “evil” and before announcing that the “King of Kings” is on one’s side.

Where is the evidence of such a dispassionate search for truth?

Indeed, where is the evidence of “the greatest Heist of our history”?

Trump and his allies had plenty of opportunities to lay out the evidence before judges and juries; they filed more than 60 lawsuits in their effort to overthrow the election. They lost all but one.

Ballots have been counted and recounted — and in Georgia counted again — always with the same result.

The attorney general of the United States — Republican Bill Barr — said that the DOJ could not find evidence of fraud sufficient to alter the outcome of the election.

The truth is or should have been clear, even to the most devoted followers of Donald Trump: The election was not stolen by “Biden and the Left.” That it was not clear to Meadows shows what can happen when religious vision is blurred by partisan political zeal.

In one of the text messages he sent to Ginny Thomas, Meadows encouraged her not to give up. He quoted from Paul’s letter to the Galatians (6:9): “Do not grow weary in well doing.”

Given the damage that the Big Lie has done and continues to do to our country, perhaps Meadows should have read one verse further: “So then, whenever we have an opportunity, let us work for the good of all. ... ”

Richard Groves (rgroves@wsjournal.com) is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.