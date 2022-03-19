Richard Groves: Breaking up with this old house

This old house once knew (her) children

This old house once knew his wife

This old house was home and comfort

As they fought the storms of life

— Stuart Hamblen

“I would like to sit with you on the front porch and talk this over,” a friend said after reading one of my recent columns.

“I would love to talk with you,” I said, “but, alas, we don’t have a front porch anymore.”

Nor do we have a deck. Or a backyard with a prolific plum tree that yielded two dozen jars of jam every spring.

What we no longer have is a big old rambling folk Victorian house that was built the year the Chicago World’s Fair opened.

What we have instead is a two-bedroom apartment that is about the size of the downstairs of the old home place and a parking lot that is about the same size.

This is called downsizing.

I wasn’t sure how I would feel moving out of the old house. A little sad or nostalgic, I figured.

I wasn’t prepared to feel slightly, ever so slightly — guilty. As if by moving out I’m abandoning an old friend. As if we had taken vows to remain together till death us do part and one of us reneged.

At some point in your habitation a house ceases to be just an address, a big empty box filled with smaller empty boxes, and becomes an essential character in your story.

“This old house once rang with laughter,” Stuart Hamblen wrote and Rosemary Clooney sang in their chart-topping hit back in the mid-1950s. “This old house heard many shouts.”

“You can feel the energy when you walk in the door,” a friend said about the old house back when 20-25 family members showed up every week for Sunday lunch; when a couple dozen friends hung out on the front porch on summer Saturday evenings for Lecture Night; when 75-100 neighbors set up lawn chairs in the yard to hear music provided by our children and some of their friends; when a handful of members of the family gathered in front of the fireplace in the living room for an intimate wedding.

Now the old house — sporting an unfamiliar coat of paint, stripped of its bold figured wallpaper, void of furniture and furnishings — seems lonely. Anthropomorphically speaking.

The energy is gone.

Everything else is gone too — some things claimed by family members, other things moved to the apartment, some sent to Goodwill, the rest destined for the dump — but it’s the energy that you miss.

The sound of your footsteps used to be absorbed by rugs and drapes and grandkids and dogs named Rigby and Tyson. Now the fall of your steps on ancient pine floors reverberate, and you’re surprised how loud they are.

The five children of J.J. and Jesse Norman were the first to run up and down the stairs in the old house, though it was their new house then, one of the first houses built on Spring Street in the West End. I’ve collected books the Norman kids might have read, like “The Mislaid Uncle” and “Dick and Dolly,” and songs they might have sung from Children’s Singing Games, such as “We’ve Come to See Poor Jenny Jones” and “Poor Mary Sits a-Weeping.”

In an antique shop I found a copy of the Christmas 1893 edition of Ladies Home Journal. That would have been Jesse’s first Christmas in her new house. I imagine her reading by gaslight the article “My Father’s Literary Methods” by the daughter of Nathaniel Hawthorne or sitting at the piano sight-reading “The Manhattan Beach March” by John Philip Souza, who dedicated the composition to the readers of the Ladies Home Journal with “season’s greetings of the composer.”

The last of the Norman children died 45 years ago.

Nikki’s children are the most recent generation of kids to grow up in the old house, but hopefully not the last.

Soon the house will be all spiffed up and ready to move on, ready to become a character in someone else’s story.

Our apartment? I like it. It’s in one of the city’s old factories that have been renovated for apartment/condo living. One-hundred-fifteen-year-old brick walls, 17-foot ceilings, a wall of seven-foot-tall 24-pane windows. Our kind of place.

In time I am sure it will emit an energy that you can feel when you walk in the door.

But, no disrespect intended, I don’t think it will ever be an old home place.

Richard Groves (rgroves@wsjournal.com) is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.