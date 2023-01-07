Richard Groves: 'Congratulations on turning 80'

Someone asked my mother on her birthday, “What is it like to be 90?”

“I don’t know,” she said. “I haven’t had much experience with it yet.”

I’ve been 80 for only a week, so I have not accumulated a great deal of octogenarian wisdom. But here are a few random observations that seem about right.

I’ve been 60. I’ve been 70. I can say with some authority that 80 is different.

Before Christmas I had breakfast with a friend. On learning that I would soon turn 80, he smiled broadly and said, “Congratulations.” A week later, over dinner, I received the same response from another friend: “Congratulations.”

No one congratulated me on any of my preceding 79 birthdays.

Evidently, reaching 80 is a milestone that some people thought in my case was not a sure thing and for reaching it they think I should be congratulated.

By 80, you’ve done most of what you’re going to do. It is a time of taking stock, coming to grips and making peace.

Taking stock of what your hour of strutting and fretting upon this stage has amounted to.

Coming to grips with your mortality, with the fact that some of the folks whose obits are in the newspaper today were younger when they passed than you are now.

(Eighty is standing on the mountain top with Moses, looking across the river into the Promised Land, saying, “Maybe later, OK?”)

Making peace with the fact that some of the best things in your life were not of your making. They were lagniappe — a Cajun word I picked up in college in South Louisiana. It means a little something extra, like when the person behind the counter at the drug store gave you a licorice stick when you were a kid.

By 80, second careers and late-life part-time jobs have come to an end and those who spent their lives doing have to adjust to simply being. That transition is easier for some than for others.

At 80, the pressure is off. There is no one left to impress and no more mountains to climb. Or ladders.

Some folks learned too late that what’s at the top may not be worth the climb. If they had known that when they were 40, they might have been better parents or spouses. But it’s not too late to be the best grandma or grandpa on the planet.

Looking back, my life seems to have followed a perfectly straight line, as if it had been planned. Such thinking has led some people to believe in predestination.

Of all the graduation speeches I have suffered through, I remember only one thing a speaker said. Gen. James Earl Rudder — president of Texas A&M University at the time — spoke at my undergraduate commencement. He said that 75% of college graduates do not work in the field in which they majored.

I don’t know if that is still true. I don’t know if it was true then. What I know is that preparing to spend one’s work-life as a disk jockey is probably not the best preparation for a career in the ministry or the classroom.

But if I had not chosen that seemingly misguided career track, I would not have gone to that university, and if I had not gone to that university, I would not have met the co-ed who became my late first wife, and if I hadn’t married that co-ed, I wouldn’t be the father of Peter, Carrie and Jonathan, and if ... You see what I mean. Perfectly straight line.

We octogenarians have surpassed the biblical three-score and 10 by 10.

When Dr. B.J. Cole sent a hand-written note “to whom it may concern” — a note that read, “This is to certify that I delivered Mrs. E.M. Groves a baby boy Jan. 1st 1943 at thirty seconds past 12 o’clock a.m. Mother and baby doing nicely.” — the life expectancy of a baby boy born that day was 63.3 years.

We have beaten the odds by a mile. We’ve got no complaints coming in that regard. Only gratitude.

“I know there is nothing better for us,” wrote an ancient Jewish sage, “than to be happy and enjoy ourselves as long as we live. … It is God’s gift” (Ecclesiastes 3:12).

Finally, most people think that folks who are my newly acquired age are a bit quirky anyway. I say, take that as permission.