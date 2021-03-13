Richard Groves: Connecting the unconnectable dots

On July 20, 1969 — one of the truly great days in world history — I sat in front of our black-and-white table model TV, camera ready, waiting excitedly for Neil Armstrong to become the first human to set foot on the moon.

When he took the historic “small step for man,” I snapped my Brownie Kodak.

A week later, when I picked up the developed photos from the drug store, I was shocked and hugely disappointed to discover that the TV screen was blank. That, it was explained to me, is what happens when you use a flash when taking a picture of a TV.

Some people would argue that the reason the screen was blank is because there was nothing to see. Neil Armstrong did not take a “giant leap for mankind.” He didn’t even go the moon. It was all a hoax, a really big, very complex hoax.

(I kept the snapshot. It’s a much better story.)

Researchers in the UK and Europe as well as in the U.S. have studied conspiracy theories for several decades. According to a standard definition, a conspiracy theory is an explanation for an important event that involves a secret plot by powerful and malevolent groups. That definition needs to be tweaked a bit.