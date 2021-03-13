Richard Groves: Connecting the unconnectable dots

On July 20, 1969 — one of the truly great days in world history — I sat in front of our black-and-white table model TV, camera ready, waiting excitedly for Neil Armstrong to become the first human to set foot on the moon.
When he took the historic “small step for man,” I snapped my Brownie Kodak.
A week later, when I picked up the developed photos from the drug store, I was shocked and hugely disappointed to discover that the TV screen was blank. That, it was explained to me, is what happens when you use a flash when taking a picture of a TV.
Some people would argue that the reason the screen was blank is because there was nothing to see. Neil Armstrong did not take a “giant leap for mankind.” He didn’t even go the moon. It was all a hoax, a really big, very complex hoax.
(I kept the snapshot. It’s a much better story.)
Researchers in the UK and Europe as well as in the U.S. have studied conspiracy theories for several decades. According to a standard definition, a conspiracy theory is an explanation for an important event that involves a secret plot by powerful and malevolent groups. That definition needs to be tweaked a bit.
First, the event that requires an explanation is not simply important; it is often tragic in nature and massive in scale. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has proved to be fertile ground for conspiracy theories. A 2020 YouGov-Cambridge Global Project survey found that more than 20% of respondents in Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and South Africa believe that the pandemic that has killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide was caused by 5G mobile technology.
Second, the event need not to have actually happened. It is enough that it is believed by some to have happened. The Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington, D.C., was not the site of a child-sex ring that conspiracy theorists were convinced it was, but across the country chat rooms lit up and Pizzagate was born.
Official explanations of a catastrophic event are often rejected by conspiracists because conspiracy thinking is suspicious of official explanations and distrustful of government, science and “so-called experts.”
Official explanations also may be rejected because an underlying assumption of conspiracy thinking is that the explanation must be proportional to the event that is being explained. That a popular, photogenic, young president could be assassinated by a lone gunman, especially by a loser like Lee Harvey Oswald, was unthinkable to some conspiracists. Only a sinister plot by a secretive organization that was capable of masterminding and executing such a deed — the CIA perhaps, or maybe the Mafia — was commensurate with the enormity of the assassination that shook the nation.
The fact that there is little or no evidence to support a conspiracy theory does not count against the theory; it simply shows how efficient the conspirators are in covering up their evil act.
One of the features of conspiracy thinking is connecting dots that aren’t related, seeing in events patterns that aren’t there. Some QAnon followers believed that, since Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet, former President Donald Trump was sending them a message when he mentioned the number 17.
By Nov. 17, 2018, more than 70 people had died in a wildfire in California that was ultimately determined to have been caused by a poorly maintained electrical grid. That was the “official explanation.” Marjorie Taylor Greene, now a representative from Georgia, saw a conspiracy afoot. In a rambling online commentary punctuated repeatedly by “what a coincidence,” “I find it very interesting that,” and “what are the odds,” she connected a utility company, the prominent Rothchild family, Gov. Jerry Brown and a high-speed rail project, and concluded that the fire likely had been caused by “lasers or light beams” from space. “There are too many coincidences to ignore,” she wrote.
Where Greene saw “coincidences,” most people saw an over-active conspiratorial mind.
Belief in conspiracy theories is surprisingly widespread. According to the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project survey, 29% of Americans believe that “humans have made contact with aliens and this has been deliberately hidden from the public;” 20% believe that the U.S. government “knowingly helped the 9/11 terrorist attack happen;” 37% believe that it is definitely or probably true that there is a “single group of people who secretly control events and rule the world together.”
Who are these people?
Next time: Who believes in conspiracy theories and why.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.