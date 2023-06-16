She was on her way to work, saving the world from financial catastrophe, but first she had to drop Charlie off at day care.

Along with Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, and Louisa Terrell, White House Office of Legislative Affairs, Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, was a member of the Democratic team that negotiated a debt-limit agreement that averted the first default in American history.

Shalanda Young is also a mom.

“I waited a little late in life,” she told Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC. She’s 43. Her daughter, Charlie, is a year and a half.

Therein lies a story about real people and the routine tasks of life that have to be attended to, even when the world is about to come apart at the seams.

Lawrence O’Donnell, host of "The Last Word," gathered the team in the room where it happened — the conference room of Shalanda Young’s office — to talk about what the negotiations were like when they faced off with their Republican counterparts, Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Garret Graves of Louisiana.

O'Donnell began by praising the team: “We are sitting here on June 5, which was to be the day when the United States of America defaulted for the first time. ... We’re not doing that story today because of you.”

Then he asked each member of the team, “What was the most difficult part of doing this deal?”

Steve Ricchetti said it was the stress of the looming deadline — “We knew that by the first week of June we had to have made real progress in getting this thing done” — and the pressure of knowing that any deal had to have both Democratic and Republican support in the House.

Shalanda Young’s response was different, surprisingly so; the most difficult part of doing the deal was ... child care.

“I've done a lot of these (negotiations),” she said. “I've never been a parent during any of them.”

In that moment she identified with every working mom who, she said: “Goes to work in this country every day and kids get sick and they either have leave or they don’t.”

“I can’t complain,” Young said. “(Charlie) gave me a debt negotiation and budget rollout without any illness.”

She was joking. Sort of.

Working moms “know the juggle,” Young said, recalling the help she received from “friends who flew in to help out.”

“I just think about the sheer number of hours my family (pitched in) so I was able to help in my way.”

“Why is it so hard this time?” she asked herself. “You have a toddler. That's why it's so hard,” she answered. “The process was intense for me, just trying to parent through it.”

The big surprise in the interview came when Lawrence O'Donnell noted that Shalanda Young had an “interesting bond” with Patrick McHenry, the Republican negotiator from North Carolina; he had child care issues, too.

“Patrick always had to outdo me,” she said, smiling. “He has three.”

McHenry, who represents the 10th Congressional District ,which includes Hickory and Mooresville, has two daughters, Cecelia and Therese (who goes by Rese), and one son, Peregrine Callan (who mercifully goes by Perry).

““We usually talked after he dropped off the older two and had the little one in the car for day care drop-off.”

If their conversations were interrupted by car seat squabbles, no explanations were necessary. Their debt negotiator-parent partner understood.

Understanding the way home life sometimes bleeds into work, Young said, “I knew if one of us was having a bad Saturday morning, it was probably because some child threw something down some place they weren't supposed to, and I needed to give it a minute. We all need a minute sometimes.”

“So, to have that bond and relationship ...,” she said, letting the sentence trail off.

“That kind of matters.”

“At the end of the day, this was a math experiment,” Louisa Terrell said of the negotiation process. But budgets are not just about math. The numbers — no matter how large — are about people who need what only government can do.

“We're all humans,” Young said, underscoring her identification with every other working mom and dad.

That’s the way they saw each other, she said, as a Democratic mom and a Republican dad going to work, together trying to save the country from destruction it almost brought on itself — after they got the kids to day care.