Comedian Tone Bell was interviewed recently on the public radio program "This American Life" about something that happened when he was a boy. At the end of the story, the interviewer said, “Jesus always talked in parables. Your ‘Jefferson bucks’ story is a parable.”
Tone thought for a moment and said, “I agree.”
Here is Tone Bell’s real-life parable.
Twelve-year-old Tone had Ms. Jefferson for math. All the sixth graders wanted Ms. Jefferson because she gave her own money, “Jefferson bucks,” which she printed in denominations of $1, $5 and $10. She gave them to students who turned in their homework or did well on a test. She also gave them as rewards for good behavior.
On Friday of each week, students used their dollars to buy items from Jefferson Market, a box of goodies that the teacher kept in her desk. The box contained plastic toys, school supplies and of course candy. Students could also buy an extra 10 minutes at recess.
As an inducement to good behavior, Ms. Jefferson’s program worked like a charm. Until one day when Tone saw his friend MP take a plastic pencil box from his desk. To Tone’s dismay, the box was crammed with Jefferson bucks.
“How do you have all that money?” Tone asked.
“I made $11 today,” MP said.
Eleven dollars in one day! It had taken Tone all week to earn $6.
MP’s explanation was simple. He had Ms. Jefferson for homeroom as well as for math, which meant he was in her classroom four times every day, rather than just one. He had not broken any rules; he had just played the system.
“I’ll study more,” 12-year-old Tone thought. “I will be politer. I won’t talk in class so much.” But no matter how hard he worked in the single hour he was in Ms. Jefferson’s math class, he could not earn as much as the kids who were also in her homeroom.
Soon an underground economy sprang up, with student entrepreneurs undercutting the prices at the Jefferson Market.
Remembering the experience, the grown-up Tone Bell told the interviewer, “It made me so mad, ’cause you know the rules and you know it’s supposed to work, but then it doesn’t work. But you see it work for others.”
One day Tone and some other children confronted Ms. Jefferson about the unfairness of her system, but she wouldn’t listen.
“Everybody has the same opportunity,” she insisted. “You just have to work harder. You have to try harder.”
Tone knew that wasn’t the solution. He knew what he had to do: he had to rob the bank.
Tone planned the heist carefully, excusing himself from lunch several days in a row, saying he had to go to the bathroom, so no one would miss him on the day of the robbery.
On the day of the bank job, Tone climbed into Ms. Jefferson’s room through a window, opened the bottom drawer of her desk and found the bank, a metal box filled with neatly stacked, newly printed Jefferson bucks.
Tone took a handful – but not so many that Ms. Jefferson would notice that they were missing — put the box back in the desk, left the classroom through the door that led to the hallway, making sure it was locked behind him, walked around the corner, and there was Natasha, who was in his math class, staring wide-eyed at the Jefferson bucks protruding from his pockets.
She looked at him coldly for a moment, then said, “I’m gonna need some of that.”
Realizing he had no choice but to pay the hush money, Tone gave her all the dollars in his left pocket.
By the time lunch period was over, everyone knew about the robbery, including Ms. Jefferson, who marched Tone to the principal’s office, where Natasha turned state’s evidence. Tone couldn’t say anything about her treachery without incriminating himself.
His punishment? The worst possible — the principal called his dad.
When Tone got home, there was a chair in the middle of the kitchen, a sign that a paddling was in store.
Then, as tears streamed down Tone’s face and with his pants around his ankles, his dad snapped a picture that, according to Tone, lives in Bell family lore.
Ms. Jefferson finally realized the unfairness of her program; she changed the rules so that only children in her math class could earn Jefferson bucks. MP wasn’t happy, but now the playing field was level.
Here endeth the parable.
Those who have ears to hear, let them hear.
