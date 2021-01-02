Richard Groves: For evangelicals, does character still count?

Jerry Falwell Jr. was equally explicit. “I don’t look to the teachings of Jesus for what my political beliefs should be. I don’t think he wanted us to. We need somebody tough.”

Jesus, who according to Christian tradition was nailed to a cross and left to die an agonizing death, was not “tough” enough for Brother Falwell. (Yes, I am aware of the irony. In August, Falwell resigned his position as president of Liberty University after allegations of a sex scandal.)

To be fair, plenty of non-evangelicals have taken the position that personal character traits are secondary to public character traits in political leaders.

Robert A. Wilson argued in the Wall Street Journal in 1996, when Bill Clinton’s personal character was in question, that the test of presidential character is “not whether a president is a good family man or loyal friend. Not whether he has always told the whole truth,” but whether “he can inspire us and by so doing build our faith in this nation and all it should stand for.”

Fair enough. There is a legitimate debate to be had.