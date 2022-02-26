Richard Groves: Getting old was not the plan

‘When you were my age, was everything in black and white or was it just the TV?” — My 5-year-old grandson after watching an old episode of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
I didn’t plan on getting old.
I didn’t plan on dying either, but I’ve made the routine preparations — making a will, buying life insurance, picking out a cemetery plot. And I have thought about it a lot, especially when I was in my youthful existentialist angst period.
But I never thought about, and I certainly didn’t plan on, getting old.
It is taking me by surprise.
I knew physical changes were coming, of course. The old joke — “You know you’re getting old when you lean over to tie your shoes and you ask yourself, ‘Is there anything else I can do while I’m down here?’” — is no joke. But crepe wrinkles and hair that stops growing where it’s supposed to grow and starts growing where it has no business being, I didn’t expect that. Thinning on top, I can handle, but bald calves?
I have noticed that once you pass the biblical three score and 10, people become conspicuously careful when talking to you.
They refer to “people of a certain age,” obviously a euphemism for “people of an age that we dare not name lest it remind you of your mortality and take all the joy out of what remains of your life.”
We know what you mean, OK?
“Well, sir, you know you’re getting older,” a kind-hearted acquaintance says to me. To which I respond with measurable irritation, “No, I’m not getting older; I’m getting old.”
“Old” is not a three-letter four-letter word. You can say it out loud.
I am discovering that your past is your past; no one else’s. You know all the stuff you’ve been storing in the attic to pass on someday to the kids, like the Hoosier cabinet that came from your grandparents’ farm? I’ll let you in on a secret: the kids don’t want it.
I should have known.
Years ago, my mother invited my two sisters and me to the old home place on the eve of her moving into a senior adult facility (which used to be called, colloquially and fondly, an “old folks’ home,” which is what my dad insisted on calling it).
“Go through the house and take anything you want,” she told us with obvious satisfaction. This was the historic moment she had been waiting for, the moment she would proudly pass on carefully preserved family artifacts to the next generation.
In defense of my sisters and myself I should explain that we did not inherit our mother’s taste in furniture or furnishings. Neither my sisters nor I were anxious to take possession of mom’s voluminous collection of salt and pepper shakers. Nor were we keen on acquiring the dining room set that had been made from discarded whiskey barrels and that filled my folks’ den with the distinctive aroma of Kentucky bourbon, which puzzled everyone who knew them because my parents were teetotaling Southern Baptists.
When my sisters and I met at a hallway intersection, I recognized the deer-in-the-headlights expression on their faces.
“Look,” I said, “we have to take something.”
Which we did, of course. We’re saving it for the kids.
I am also figuring out that nostalgia isn’t what it used to be. Technology develops so fast that people don’t have time to miss the old days, which, in our compacted experience of time, was year before last.
It took more than 30 years to get from the vacuum tube radio (1920) to the transistor radio (1954). That was plenty of time to get attached to the medium and to associate it with pivotal events in our lives, the way the transistor radio I carried across campus kept me informed of the movement of Soviet ships steaming toward the U.S. blockade of Cuba.
How can you get nostalgic about a technology that is replaced with the same regularity that automakers replace sub-compacts? Who gets misty-eyed remembering their iPhone 7? (Boy, those were the days, huh?) Who even remembers their iPhone 7?
Most important, I have discovered that a good memory can be both a blessing and a curse.
The old days are vivid to me and remembering them brings me pleasure.