You want to know what jumped out at me when I read that for almost 20 years Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been accepting luxury items, like trips on private jets, and not reporting them on his financial disclosure forms?

That he had to ask.

I imagine Thomas walking into Chief Justice William Rehnquist’s office — back when Thomas was a newbie on the court, financial disclosure form in hand.

“I know that Rule 3.13 says I don’t have to disclose ‘items with little intrinsic value, such as plaques, certificates, trophies and greeting cards,’” I imagine the new justice saying. “But what about a nine-day vacation halfway around the world, island-hopping through Indonesia on a friend’s 162-foot-long superyacht checking out the Komodo dragons? You think I have to disclose that?”

He had to ask? Like that was a close call for one of the keenest legal minds in America, as I assume — and hope — all Supreme Court justices are?

I would like to think that Rehnquist rolled his eyes, and said, “Clarence, you’re on the Supreme Court now. You’re going to have to make tough legal decisions on complicated issues. Believe me, this one is not hard.”

Evidently that is not what happened.

In his response to the ProPublica article that broke this story a week ago, Thomas said, “Early in my tenure at the court, I sought guidance from my colleagues” — the other justices on the court, I assume — “and others in the judiciary and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable.”

Thomas’ reference to “this sort of personal hospitality” was not accidental.

Chapter 6 of the Guide to Judiciary Policy, which deals with “Gifts to Judicial Officers and Employees,” says explicitly that the definition of “gift” “does not include social hospitality based on personal relationships.” That is where Clarence Thomas chose to hang his hat.

Thomas claimed that he and Texas billionaire Harlan Crow have been friends for 25 years. Therefore, the expensive gifts he received from Crow should be thought of as “social hospitality based on personal relationships,” and need not be listed in his financial disclosure.

Unfortunately for Justice Thomas, not everyone buys that interpretation of the rule. Plus, ProPublica has since revealed that Crow bought a house from Thomas in Savannah and spent thousands of dollars renovating it for Thomas’ mother to live in. Thomas did not disclose that either.

Democratic members of the House and Senate are lining up to sponsor bills that would require justices to adhere to a code of ethics that would compel them to disclose more information about gifts they receive.

One bill would create a Supreme Court ethics officer and set up a process for filing complaints against the justices for ethical violations.

Meanwhile, last month when no one was looking, the Judicial Conference, the federal courts’ policymaking body, adopted new rules regarding how justices account for gifts they accept.

In his public statement, Thomas acknowledged the new rules and said, “It is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future.”

Of course it is.

While he is adjusting to following rules regarding disclosing luxury gifts from friends who happen to be big-time donors to one of our major political parties, perhaps Justice Thomas should review Canon 2 of The Code of Conduct for United States Judges, which says, “A judge should avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities.”

“An appearance of impropriety occurs,” the Canon says, “when reasonable minds, with knowledge of all the relevant circumstances disclosed by a reasonable inquiry, would conclude that the judge’s honesty, integrity, impartiality, temperament, or fitness to serve as a judge is impaired.”

The Canon wisely warns, “Public confidence in the judiciary is eroded by irresponsible or improper conduct by judges.’ It could have — and probably should have — added, “or the appearance of irresponsible or improper conduct by judges.”

According to Gallup, when John Roberts gaveled the Supreme Court into session last fall, the approval rating for the court hovered around 40%, a drop of 20% in two years.

Given the dwindling approval rate of the court and the degree to which he may have contributed to that decline, as well as the increasingly uncertain status of his legacy, perhaps Clarence Thomas would be well-advised to heed the advice of Scripture as well as that of the Code of Conduct of United States Judges and “avoid even the appearance of evil.”