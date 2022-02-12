Richard Groves: History is made in the moment

Once to every man and nation Comes the moment to decide,
In the strife of truth with falsehood, For the good or evil side.
— James Russell Lowell (1845)
History is messy when you’re in the middle of it. Nothing is as clear-cut as it appears in the historian’s analysis.
Consider events that surrounded Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail,” one of King’s most incisive and influential writings.
On Good Friday, April 12, 1963, an open letter appeared in the Birmingham News, signed by eight prominent white clergy: a Catholic bishop, two Episcopal bishops, two Methodist bishops, a rabbi, the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church and the pastor of the First Baptist Church.
The statement, titled “A Call for Unity,” claimed hopefully that “recent public events have given indication that we all have opportunity for a new constructive and realistic approach to racial problems.” Then it added, “Now we are confronted by a series of demonstrations by some of our Negro clergy, directed and led in part by outsiders. ... We are convinced that these demonstrations are unwise and untimely.”
“However technically peaceful these actions may be,” the clergy insisted, “(they) have not contributed to the resolution of our local problems.”
The statement encouraged “our own Negro community to withdraw support from these demonstrations.”
Earlier that day King and several dozen persons had been arrested in a civil rights demonstration. He read the statement in a jail cell and felt it required a response.
It was a painful letter to write. King had to confront moderate white clergy who supported integration, albeit cautiously in some cases, but disagreed with his aggressive methods: sit-ins, economic boycotts, marches, mass meetings.
In his letter King told the clergy that he was “greatly disappointed with the white church and its leadership. I have almost reached the conclusion that the Negro’s greatest stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizens Councillor or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to ‘justice.’”
King’s words stung. The eight clergy were not bad people. They were on the side of the angels. At least, they thought they were.
One of the signatories, Rabbi Milton Grafman, had spoken out publicly against the city’s decision to shut down all public facilities rather than allow them to be integrated.
Catholic bishop Joseph Durick later became involved in the strike of Black sanitation workers in Memphis and officiated at a memorial service for King after his assassination.
One of the bishops was instrumental in merging Black and white Methodists in South Carolina into a single denominational structure.
Some of the signatories paid a price for the positions they took during the racial crisis.
The pastor of First Presbyterian declared that the church would remain open to all persons regardless of race. It cost him his job.
The Rev. Earl Stallings pushed First Baptist Church to honor its open-door policy. A deacon slammed him against a wall and threatened worse if he continued to advocate integrating the congregation. A year later Stallings was gone and a year after that the First Baptist Church split over integration.
It was a complicated time, as all times are. Choices that seem obvious 60 years later did not seem obvious to many of those who had to choose.
It is tempting — and pointless — to wonder if things would have been different if the eight clergy had counseled their community differently, if instead of encouraging people to withdraw their support of the demonstrations they had locked arms with Martin Luther King Jr. and led a march on city hall.
One thing we know: Their counsel of wait, go slow, be patient, did not prevent Bull Connor from turning fire hoses and police dogs on children two weeks later. Nor did it keep a monstrous terrorist from planting a bomb in the 16th Street Baptist Church five months later, taking the lives of four young girls.
Only the conscience of America, awakened by horrific images from Birmingham’s streets, could stem the rising tide of lawlessness and brutality.
Most of the clergy whose statement sparked King’s Letter from the Birmingham Jail believed he treated them unfairly. They carried the weight of Birmingham the rest of their lives.
Fifteen years later, Rabbi Grafman said, “Now this letter is studied in English courses and sociology courses, and I get at least one letter a semester asking me if I’m still a bigot.”
Richard Groves (rgroves@wsjournal.com) is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.