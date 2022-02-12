Richard Groves: History is made in the moment

Catholic bishop Joseph Durick later became involved in the strike of Black sanitation workers in Memphis and officiated at a memorial service for King after his assassination.

One of the bishops was instrumental in merging Black and white Methodists in South Carolina into a single denominational structure.

Some of the signatories paid a price for the positions they took during the racial crisis.

The pastor of First Presbyterian declared that the church would remain open to all persons regardless of race. It cost him his job.

The Rev. Earl Stallings pushed First Baptist Church to honor its open-door policy. A deacon slammed him against a wall and threatened worse if he continued to advocate integrating the congregation. A year later Stallings was gone and a year after that the First Baptist Church split over integration.

It was a complicated time, as all times are. Choices that seem obvious 60 years later did not seem obvious to many of those who had to choose.