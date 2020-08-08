“Y’all where you always been?” the voice on the speaker phone asked.
The gray-haired man in the bib overalls and sweat-stained ball cap was filling my order when he took the call from a woman who said she wanted two gallons of strawberries but wanted to make sure that the berry farm was where she remembered it was.
A knowing smile crossed his face and he answered, “Yes, ma’am. We’re where we’ve always been.”
Not many people can say that anymore, that they’re where they’ve always been.
I’ve got a sister who is where she has always been, except for a couple of years when she lived in Texas after college. She lives within a mile of where we grew up, the same property on which our mother was born and raised. My sister’s two daughters and their families live nearby; they are where they’ve always been too.
As I grow older, I envy them more and more.
I was the one who left — as my sister is careful to remind me — for college and graduate school and a career that carried me far from “those cotton fields back home.”
I’ve gone places, done things, met people. I’ve got the photo albums — remember photo albums? — to prove it.
I shook hands with a couple of presidents and once loaned my office to a man who wanted to be president but couldn’t get enough voters to agree.
I held in my hands the note that may have got its author killed 400 years ago.
I sat behind Mother Teresa at a university commencement. (I thought about asking her for an autograph, but it didn’t seem like the thing to do.)
I’ve had experiences and made memories.
But every decision to do one thing is a decision not to do anything else.
There’s an upside and a downside to every decision.
I wasn’t there when my aunts and uncles agreed to sell the property that had been in the family since the turn of the 20th century. I wasn’t there when the ancient trees were cut down and the land was cleared to make way for the inner loop and Sam’s Warehouse.
I wasn’t there when my dad died. Or my mom. The responsibilities that should rightfully be shouldered by the oldest in the family fell on others.
My past consists mainly of places that exist only in slightly discolored photographs and increasingly fuzzy — perhaps manufactured — memories. The houses I grew up in are gone; so is my granddad’s farm. The mall that sprouted out of the concrete that paved over the woods where my mom and her brothers and sisters played when they were kids and where I played when I was a boy got old and run-down and people stopped shopping there. It’s a Baptist church now.
When I go back to my hometown, I drive around trying to remember what used to be where things are now.
Brooklyn-born Neil Diamond spoke for me and maybe for you too when he wrote:
I’m New York City born and raised
But nowdays I’m lost between two shores
L.A.’s fine but it ain’t home
New York’s home but it ain’t mine no more.
Feel free to substitute your hometown for “New York City” and where you live now for “L.A.”
I don’t know how people who are where they’ve always been feel about being where they’ve always been.
I find it comforting to know that they are there.
The old saying, cross-stitched and framed on many a knotty pine living room wall, says that home is where the heart is, and I get that. But for me home is a time and a place. And when the time is long gone and the place no longer resembles the way you remember it, those who have been there all along reconnect you with your history, your roots, your very life.
In a surprising way, it is because they were where they had always been that you were able to leave.
You can soar high and fly far if you know someone’s holding the string.
Now, as the gods would have it — smug little devils that they are — I’m the one at home holding the string. My oldest lives 800 miles to the north with her husband and my first two grandchildren. I have to cross five time zones to visit my son, his wife and my most recent grandchild.
Karma, I suppose.
