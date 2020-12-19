Richard Groves: How to respond to a presidential bully

“Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has strong-armed, browbeaten and coerced adversaries and allies alike to accede to his will. Electoral defeat has neither changed nor chastened him,” reports the Washington Post.
No one knows that better than you, Republican lawmakers.
According to Maggie Haberman and Jeremy Peters of The New York Times, some Republican lawmakers “fear that if they don’t make it clear they are on the president’s side they could open themselves up to a primary challenge or end any hope for attaining higher office in the near future.”
Many of you have been bullied into silence. When asked whether you believe that Joe Biden is the president-elect, 27 of you said yes, two said no and 219 of you couldn’t get a word out.
When the call went out for lemmings to line up in support of the ridiculous suit the Supreme Court dismissed out of hand and out of court, you showed up, pen in hand, and signed your legacy away.
I want you to know that there are resources that can help you, books about how children can deal with bullies on the playground, and online resources like KidsHealth and WikiHow.
Most of the sources emphasize the importance of understanding the bully.
While it is tempting to try to understand why Trump is the way he is and to want to help him deal with his humiliating defeat, the only thing you should be concerned about is how to protect yourself from the DC Intimidator and his devastating, really awful, mean and nasty bully tweets.
Here are some tips that have proved helpful to many children who were being picked on by bullies on the playground. They might be helpful to you as well.
First, experts advise children to “avoid the bully wherever possible. Think ahead about where you usually run into the bully. Avoid those places.”
Like one of Trump’s 2024 “Make America Great Again — Again” rallies. You don’t want to get called out in front of 20,000 screaming MAGA patriots, some of whom are likely to be armed. Ask the guy who got punched at a rally in Fayetteville, or the protester who was assaulted in Denton, Texas, or the elderly man who was punched in the face in Nocatee, Fla.
Trump rallies can be really scary places for politicians who are suspected of not being sufficiently loyal to the president, especially when the bully-in-chief is on the platform yelling, “Knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously, OK? Just knock the hell ... I promise you I will pay for the legal fees."
Second, according to the experts, it is advisable to “use the buddy system. Buddy up with a friend on the bus, in the hallways, or at recess — wherever the bully is.”
For example, if you are invited to the White House for “policy discussions,” don’t go. Pretend you didn’t get the memo. Tell him the invitation must have got mixed in with the ballots that were dumped into the Dismal Swamp. Hide in the Senate cloakroom.
But if you absolutely have to go, don’t go alone. Bring a colleague along, preferably one who is retiring or won’t be up for reelection any time soon.
Third, “Act brave, walk away, and ignore the bully. Firmly and clearly tell the bully to stop, then walk away.” This bit of advice may work for children, but I doubt that it will be helpful to you. If you haven’t firmly and clearly told the bully to stop, not even once in the last four years, it isn’t likely that you will have the backbone to do so now. I suggest that you ignore the “act brave” part and just “walk away.”
Fourth, “Tell an adult.” If you can find one.
Fifth, “Feel good about who you are. Ask yourself what makes you feel and look your best.”
One way to feel and look your best is to take the Kids Against Bullying pledge: “I pledge to SPEAK UP when I see bullying. REACH OUT to others who are bullied. And BE A FRIEND when I see bullying.”
Take the pledge. You will be able to look yourself in the mirror and your children in the eye. You can run for reelection — or pursue another line of work if you are primaried — with a clear conscience.
Your country will thank you for it.
This opinion piece is not intended in any way to minimize the harm done to children by bullying.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.
