Richard Groves: I do not hate America

Remember when we were told that we should take Trump seriously but not literally? After Jan. 6, we don’t have that luxury.

When Trump told supporters who gathered at the rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, “We have to fight like hell,” do you think the fanatics who led the rally-goers to the Capitol and fought “like hell” to get inside thought Trump was just being hyperbolic?

Trump’s supporters say that his words were not a call for actual violence and lawlessness.

The issue is not what Trump meant, not in this context, at any rate; the issue is what the Jan. 6 rioters thought he meant. Some of those who engaged Capitol police in hand-to-hand combat, leaving more than 140 law enforcement officers wounded, have said they believed they were doing exactly what Trump asked them to do — fight like hell.

Does it matter that leading politicians claim that some university professors, schoolteachers and members of the opposition political party hate America?

Yes, it matters. Just as it matters that, according to a recent CBS survey, 57% of Republicans think of Democrats as “enemies” rather than as the “political opposition” and that 41% of Democrats think the same of Republicans.