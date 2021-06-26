Richard Groves: I do not hate America

OK, for the record: I do not hate America.
I place my hand over my heart and my eyes tear up every time the flag is raised and the national anthem is played. I’m a sucker for jet flyovers, fireworks displays and marching bands at half-time.
Unlike some people who call themselves patriots but look for every possible loophole in the tax code, I pay my taxes because I think it is my duty as an American to do so.
I have voted every time I have had the chance for more than 50 years.
Just because you and I don’t agree on some political issue doesn’t mean that either of us hates America.
You would think that taxpaying, flag-saluting, teary-eyed Americans wouldn’t find it necessary to say out loud, “I do not hate America.” But that is where we are in the current over-heated political environment.
Accusing one’s opponents of hating our country is a tactic employed so consistently by Republican leaders recently that one wonders if a PR firm ran it by focus groups.
In an appearance on Fox and Friends a couple of weeks ago, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) claimed that “nutty, crazy” faculty members in the University of Central Florida Graduate Certificate in Social Justice in Public Service program are “teaching our young students how to hate America.”
Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida, said of critical race theory: “Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”
Neither DeSantis nor Rubio explained why in the world university professors and schoolteachers would want to teach children to hate their country and each other.
In May, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said in support of legislation that would restrict the teaching of critical race theory in federal institutions: “No one in America — be they students, servicemen and women, government employees, or anyone — should be indoctrinated to hate our country.”
Supporting the same piece of legislation, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) claimed that stoking hatred is purely partisan: “Democrats want to teach our children to hate each other.”
Does the Democratic Party have something to gain if children hate one another?
In the background of the “they hate America” rhetoric, of course, is former president Donald Trump, who was notorious for his debasing, mocking, sometimes violent rhetoric during his first and only term as president.
Trump defended his executive order banning diversity training for federal workers — an executive order that was halted by the courts and reversed by President Biden — by saying, “They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it’s a racist place. And they were teaching people to hate our country.”
Remember when we were told that we should take Trump seriously but not literally? After Jan. 6, we don’t have that luxury.
When Trump told supporters who gathered at the rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, “We have to fight like hell,” do you think the fanatics who led the rally-goers to the Capitol and fought “like hell” to get inside thought Trump was just being hyperbolic?
Trump’s supporters say that his words were not a call for actual violence and lawlessness.
The issue is not what Trump meant, not in this context, at any rate; the issue is what the Jan. 6 rioters thought he meant. Some of those who engaged Capitol police in hand-to-hand combat, leaving more than 140 law enforcement officers wounded, have said they believed they were doing exactly what Trump asked them to do — fight like hell.
Does it matter that leading politicians claim that some university professors, schoolteachers and members of the opposition political party hate America?
Yes, it matters. Just as it matters that, according to a recent CBS survey, 57% of Republicans think of Democrats as “enemies” rather than as the “political opposition” and that 41% of Democrats think the same of Republicans.
It matters, because words, carelessly spoken, can be incendiary devices, and we are in a long, very dry spell, and there is a lot of kindling around.
America is a tinder box. And summer is on us. Now would be a good time for a self-imposed moratorium on the use of inflammatory language on the floor of Congress, cable news and social media.
For the record, I do not believe Democrats hate America or that they want our children to do so. I do not believe that Republicans hate America.
I don’t either.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.