Richard Groves: Is America racist? It’s not an easy question

But wait. If you are intent on reforming law enforcement because you, a Black man, have repeatedly been the victim of police mistreatment, doesn’t that suggest that you believe that the problem is in the system and not in a “few bad apples”? Isn’t that systemic racism?

Biden has not been a shining example of rhetorical clarity. The morning after he said in his address to the Congress, “We have a real chance to root out systemic racism that plagues America,” he said in his CBS interview he doesn’t think Americans are racists.

So, our systems are racist, but we’re not?

Come to think of it, the president didn’t say that America is not a racist country; he said the American people are not racist. Maybe he agrees with Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, who, relying on sociologist Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, says that there can be systemic racism without actual racists. Maybe that is what the president believes. Maybe. How would we know?

Harris also said that she doesn’t think that America is a racist country. But, she added, “We also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its presence today.”