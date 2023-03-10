There are signs that Americans are becoming weary, not of waging a war on our own behalf but of supporting a war another country is waging for its freedom, indeed for its very existence.

Support for aid to Ukraine has declined from 60% to 48% in less than a year, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Republican lawmakers are seizing the moment.

Matt Gaetz and 10 of his fellow members of Congress – including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert — have filed a resolution (H.Res.113), titled the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution.

The resolution claims to express “the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine and urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined the ranks of conservative politicians who object to continued support for Ukraine. He said recently on "Fox & Friends," "I don't think it's in our interest” to be “getting involved over things like" Crimea and the Ukrainian territories that border Russia, territories that Russian forces invaded without provocation and took in the early stages of the war.

"Not in our national interest" seems almost unassailable as an argument for isolationism. Every government has an obligation to pursue ends that are in its own interest.

But one can raise questions about what specifically is in the vital interest of one’s country.

One can ask, for example, whether it is in America’s interest — and in Europe’s interest as well — for Russia to be rewarded with the spoils of its unprovoked invasion of one of its neighbors.

One can ask whether it is in our interest for countries that border Russia — Estonia, Latvia and Finland — to live in the shadow of an aggressor nation that would be emboldened by the conquest and destruction of Ukraine, which would be almost guaranteed if the US withdrew its support.

One can ask whether it is in our interest — or the world’s interest for that matter — for our commitment to the fundamental principles of the United Nations to be in doubt.

Secretary of State Antony Blinkin recently reminded the U.N. Security Council of those principles: "No seizing land by force. No erasing another country’s borders. No targeting civilians in war. No wars of aggression."

The world is safer and more orderly, if not more peaceable, knowing where we stand on those principles.

But American support for Ukraine is not based only on geo-political considerations. It is also based on a strong commitment to ideals, such as sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and on an identification with people who suffer at the hands of anti-democratic regimes.

Estimates of losses in Ukraine are hard to come by, but the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified a total of 8,173 civilian deaths as of March 5 with an additional 13,620 injured. Thirteen million people have been displaced. An estimated 13,000 children have been kidnapped and transported to Russia where they have been adopted. Hundreds of schools and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed.

Blinkin asked the members of the Security Council to view the war in Ukraine not only in political terms but also in painfully personal terms.

“We must force ourselves to remember that behind every atrocity in this wretched war,” he said, behind every rape, every instance of torture, every execution, every bombed hospital, school or apartment building, “are human beings.”

Like 10-year-old Veronika, whose self-portrait Blinkin saw in an exhibit of drawings by children whose lives have been damaged by the war. Veronika lost her entire family when her home was shelled by Russian forces. Her right hand was paralyzed, and she lost sight in one eye.

Veronika drew herself in a bright pink and orange dress; she is holding a bouquet of flowers and standing beside a sturdy, intact building. The building, Blinkin explained, “was a place where all the people she knew who had been killed in the war could be safe.”

"There are so many people in Ukraine who want the same thing as that little girl," Blinkin said, "a world where they can live in peace, in their own country, and keep the people they love safe."

For Americans who think of ourselves as decent human beings, helping to secure Veronika’s world is in our interest.