Richard Groves: It’s your party, if you can keep it

George Will left the Republican Party in 2016, explaining, "After Trump went after the 'Mexican' judge from northern Indiana, then (House Speaker) Paul Ryan endorsed him, I decided that in fact this was not my party anymore.”

Michael Gerson, senior policy adviser and chief speechwriter for George W. Bush and now a columnist for The Washington Post, and in my opinion one of the most thoughtful of political commentators, lamented that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and “those who reflect her overt racism, her unhinged conspiracy thinking and her endorsement of violence against public figures are now treated as a serious political constituency within the Republican Party.”

In a particularly stunning declaration, Gerson said, “The 45th president and a significant portion of his supporters have embraced American fascism.”

Peggy Noonan, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Wall Street Journal and speechwriter for Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, reacted bitterly to the failed Republican effort to censure Rep. Liz Cheney for her criticism of Trump and her vote for impeachment in the House.

Cheney’s courageous stance gave other Republican representatives cover, she wrote: “They could be tough too. But most couldn’t. They were stupid and cowardly.”