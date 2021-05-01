Richard Groves: It was a milestone for public-spiritedness

Within two years, the incidence of polio in the United States had dropped 85-90%.

The Salk vaccine and the Sabin vaccine that replaced it seven years later came too late for my friend Ronnie, just as the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have come too late for more than 570,000 Americans.

When Ronnie made his way across the stage and received his high school diploma, his friends and supporters gave him an ovation. But when most of us went away to college in the fall, he stayed behind, living with his parents. He never married or had children. Or a career. He never drove a car.

I think about Ronnie sometimes, especially when I read that 25-35% of American adults say they definitely will not or probably will not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

From the outset, a significant portion of the population has resisted strategies to protect themselves and their fellow Americans against the deadly pandemic, strategies as simple as social distancing and wearing a mask, often in the name of freedom: not our freedom ... my freedom.

Incredibly, in a recent survey, 38% of respondents who said they were taking a wait-and-see approach said they would be more likely to get a vaccination if their employers gave them a $200 bonus.

Oshinsky says that “polio’s conquest represented a milestone for voluntarism and public-spiritedness.” Maybe that is what is missing in our slow slogging struggle with COVID-19 — public spiritedness. I prefer to call it old-fashioned patriotism.

Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.