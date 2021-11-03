Richard Groves: Jan. 6 wasn’t the first coup attempt

On Nov. 21, 1934, a page one headline in The New York Times blared the shocking news: “General Butler Bares ‘Fascist Plot’ to Seize Government by Force.”
A highly decorated Marine Corps general and an outspoken critic of fascism with the unfortunate name Smedley Butler testified before the Special Committee on Un-American Activities that he had been approached about leading an army of half a million soldiers in a march on Washington.
The purpose of the march: to replace President Franklin Roosevelt with a fascist dictator.
The plot was allegedly planned and financed by right-wing leaders in finance and industry, including a partner in J.P. Morgan and the heir to the Singer sewing machine fortune. The plotters were angered by Roosevelt’s vast social programs and his elimination of the Gold Standard.
Butler testified that he had been approached by an intermediary, a Wall Street bond salesman, Gerald MacGuire, who told him that $3 million had been raised in support of the coup and that there was more where that came from.
According to the plan outlined by MacGuire, Butler would organize and lead an army of 500,000 men, mostly veterans, many of whom were angry that they had not received a promised bonus for serving in World War I. The American Vigilantes, as one plotter called them, would vastly outnumber the entire U.S. Army, which numbered just 134,000 in 1934. The plotters imagined a peaceful takeover of the government in a matter of days.
The president, vice president and secretary of state would be forced to resign, and a new secretary of state would be appointed. There being no president or vice president in office, the new secretary of state would be next in line to become the president of the United States, in keeping with the Presidential Succession Act of 1886. (The current line of succession to the presidency in which the vice president is followed by the speaker of the House was approved in 1947.)
MacGuire envisioned the new president to be a fascist dictator.
“We need a fascist government to save the country from the communists who want to tear it down,” MacGuire reportedly said to Butler.
To say that Butler was not interested is an understatement. “Jerry,” he said, “my interest, my one hobby, is maintaining a democracy. If you get these 500,000 soldiers advocating anything smelling of Fascism, I am going to get 500,000 more and lick the hell out of you, and we will have a real war right at home.”
The planned coup, which came to be called the Wall Street Putsch or the Business Plot, never reached the implementation stage.
Smedley blew the whistle.
Denials came quickly. One of the implicated, Thomas Lamont, a partner in J.P. Morgan, labeled the accusation, “Perfect Moonshine! Too unutterably ridiculous to comment upon.” MacGuire, the alleged intermediary, declared, “It’s a joke — a publicity stunt.”
Gen. Hugh S. Johnson, who, according to Butler, was intended to be the “dictator,” said menacingly, “He had better be damn careful. Nobody said a word to me about anything of this kind, and if they did, I’d throw them out the window.”
In its final report the committee said that it had “received evidence that certain persons had made an attempt to establish a fascist organization in this country. There is no question that these attempts were discussed, were planned and might have been placed in execution when and if the financial backers deemed it expedient.” The report claimed that "your committee was able to verify all the pertinent statements made by General Butler.”
But quickly the scent of a cover-up began to waft over the proceedings. In its report the committee omitted the names of prominent persons who had been implicated and removed pages of testimony (which were later discovered and published).
No one was ever charged.
Butler was appalled. “The big shots weren’t even called to testify,” he said in a radio interview.
A year after his appearance before the committee, Butler spoke to moviegoers across the country in a Universal Newsreel.
“My main interest in all this,” he said, “is to maintain our democratic institutions ... the right to vote, the right to speak freely, and the right to write. If we maintain these basic principles our democracy is safe.”
“History doesn't repeat itself,” Mark Twain said, “but it often rhymes.”
Writing for The Washington Post just one week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Gillian Brockell said, “As it becomes clearer how close lawmakers came to catastrophe, the similarities to the Business Plot are hard to ignore.”
Richard Groves (rgroves@wsjournal.com) is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.