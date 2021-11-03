Richard Groves: Jan. 6 wasn’t the first coup attempt

Gen. Hugh S. Johnson, who, according to Butler, was intended to be the “dictator,” said menacingly, “He had better be damn careful. Nobody said a word to me about anything of this kind, and if they did, I’d throw them out the window.”

In its final report the committee said that it had “received evidence that certain persons had made an attempt to establish a fascist organization in this country. There is no question that these attempts were discussed, were planned and might have been placed in execution when and if the financial backers deemed it expedient.” The report claimed that "your committee was able to verify all the pertinent statements made by General Butler.”

But quickly the scent of a cover-up began to waft over the proceedings. In its report the committee omitted the names of prominent persons who had been implicated and removed pages of testimony (which were later discovered and published).

No one was ever charged.

Butler was appalled. “The big shots weren’t even called to testify,” he said in a radio interview.

A year after his appearance before the committee, Butler spoke to moviegoers across the country in a Universal Newsreel.