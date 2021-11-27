Richard Groves: Maybe we should actually listen to each other?

Bruce, a friend from my days in Texas a long time ago, said that he and his mother — a die-hard fundamentalist — could not have a civil conversation about religion. According to Bruce, his mother believed two things passionately: One, the King James Version of the Bible was perfect just the way Jesus wrote it; two, all Catholics were going to

hell.

Bruce could not get his mother to budge an inch on either of her foundational beliefs.

One day, when they were once again arguing about religion, he had an idea. “Mama,” he said, “what would you say if I told you that an early printing of the King James Bible left out the word “not” in the Seventh Commandment (that’s true, by the way!)? And what would you say if I told you that one of the Catholics you are so willing to consign to eternal damnation is Mother Teresa, who spent her whole life serving the poorest of the poor? What would you say, Mama?”

Without missing a beat, his mother replied, “I’d say, first off, who made you so smart? And second, shut up.”

There have been a lot of arguments like that in the last few years. And likely there will be more when families gather on Thanksgiving, unless someone in authority declares, “There will no talking about religion or politics at this table.”