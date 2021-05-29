Richard Groves: Notes from a pandemic year

(July) Aside from mismanaging the pandemic, mongering fears left and right, and undermining our faith in government, aside from all that, Donald Trump just isn’t a decent human being.

(August) We’ve ordered so many books from Amazon that I’ve put out an orange traffic cone to save a parking place for the delivery guy. So far, we’ve read “White Fragility,” “White Too Long,” “The Color of Compromise” and “Raising White Kids.” You see a color scheme developing there?

(After hearing about Bettie’s death and Hardy’s) For months I have said that I knew of no one in my circles of family and friends who had died of COVID-19. I can’t say that anymore.

(September) My mother taught me to cover my mouth when I cough. These people who refuse to wear a mask — didn’t their mothers teach them that?

(October) I have noticed two kinds of walkers on downtown sidewalks. People who are walking to or from work or who are on a work-related mission stare straight ahead, seemingly focused on an object on the horizon. They appear to be in deep thought about serious things. People who are walking for exercise or for fun look you in the eye and smile through their masks, as if to say, “Hey, we’re outside! Is this cool or what?”