Richard Groves: On the darkest night, let there be light

Several summers ago, I installed a Little Free Library on the corner of our lot. It has been a source of continual satisfaction to watch people, strangers for the most part, take books from the library or bring books to replenish the dwindling stock.
One morning just before Christmas last year, someone stuffed a couple of bags of carrots and potatoes into the library. It was a thoughtful gesture, but the bags blocked access to the books.
The next day someone else, in order to get to the books, took the vegetables out of the library and set them on the ground. One of the bags burst and some potatoes spilled.
It was clear to me that whoever left the vegetables didn’t intend them for obviously well-fed people like me.
I gathered up the carrots and potatoes and brought them inside.
On the island in our kitchen, I distributed the carrots and potatoes evenly in 12 plastic bags. Three carrots and two potatoes in each bag.
When Nikki came into the kitchen, I told her about the incident at the library and about my plan to give the vegetables to the dozen or so folks who live next door in apartments for low-income senior adults. I figured that would be in keeping with what I assumed was the intention of the anonymous passerby who left the carrots and potatoes in the library.
Nikki was silent for a moment. Then she said, “That’s your plan?”
“Yeah,” I said, a bit puzzled by her response. “What’s the problem?”
“The problem is this is Christmas. And you’re going to give each of our neighbors a plastic bag containing three carrots and two potatoes? This is what Christmas looks like when your next neighbor is Ebenezer Scrooge.”
“What do you suggest,” I asked sheepishly.
“I’ll be right back,” she said.
An hour or so later, Nikki returned with the makings of luminarias (paper bags, some sand and tea candles), a dozen colorful Christmas-themed bags, fruit and candy. Into each Christmas bag we put enough paper bags, sand and tea candles to make several luminarias, a couple of apples, a bag of candy, a Christmas card signed by each of us, and — a plastic bag containing three carrots and two potatoes.
Our gift bags of goodies and veggies were accepted by our neighbors with greatly appreciated grace.
That night, Dec. 21, 2020 was a big deal, even for the universe. Every 20 or so years, Jupiter and Saturn appear as one. Some people call the supersized glow the Great Conjunction. Others call it the Christmas star. What made this conjunction special was that the planets were closer than they had been in almost 400 years.
To celebrate the celestial spectacle, members of our church lit luminarias at their homes across the city. It was our testimony to the coming of the light on the longest night of one of the darkest years many of us had ever seen. Nikki lit a string of luminarias along the sidewalk.
Then she and I settled into watching one of the few Christmas movies we had not seen a dozen times. The movie was coming to an end when we heard a knock on the door.
Russell, one of our next-door neighbors, a tall, athletic-looking man whose gray beard hung several inches below his COVID mask, was standing on our porch. “Come out here,” he said. “You gotta see this. It’s beautiful.”
Nikki and I followed Russell down the sidewalk until we stood in front of the apartments next door where beneath two ancient oaks, arranged in a perfect, socially distanced row, were 12 luminarias, flickers of flame planted in beds of sand.
Freddy wasn’t home and Mary Ellen was already in bed, but the rest of our neighbors were outside, viewing the marvelous scene, talking to one another in hushed, almost reverential tones.
“Let’s go to the sidewalk,” I heard one say excitedly, “so we can see what it looks like from the street.”
I’m sure the holiday lights in the other neighborhoods were more spectacular that night. But they could not compare to the simple loveliness of tiny candles glowing in paper bags or the joy that radiated from the faces of our friends who live next door.
(The names in this piece were changed to protect folks’ privacy. Except for Nikki, of course.)
Richard Groves (rgroves@wsjournal.com) is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.