Richard Groves: On the darkest night, let there be light

Several summers ago, I installed a Little Free Library on the corner of our lot. It has been a source of continual satisfaction to watch people, strangers for the most part, take books from the library or bring books to replenish the dwindling stock.

One morning just before Christmas last year, someone stuffed a couple of bags of carrots and potatoes into the library. It was a thoughtful gesture, but the bags blocked access to the books.

The next day someone else, in order to get to the books, took the vegetables out of the library and set them on the ground. One of the bags burst and some potatoes spilled.

It was clear to me that whoever left the vegetables didn’t intend them for obviously well-fed people like me.

I gathered up the carrots and potatoes and brought them inside.

On the island in our kitchen, I distributed the carrots and potatoes evenly in 12 plastic bags. Three carrots and two potatoes in each bag.