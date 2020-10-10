Richard Groves: Reaching for our finest hour

One day this will all be over — this monstrous confluence of natural disasters and human-made crises, exacerbated by hyper-political-partisanship, massive arrogance and willful ignorance, the worst of all possible toxic combos.
The end will not come sharply, definitively, like the declared end of a war when we throw our masks into the air and dance in the streets. There will be no banner headlines, no celebrations, no balloon-drops, no parades.
The end will come with neither a bang nor a whimper but with a sigh of exhaustion, leaving us bone weary, spiritually depleted and mad at each other.
It will not bring peace. Or reconciliation. Or a renewed sense of unity and purpose.
Those are my worst fears.
On June 18, 1940, in the shadow of the debacle at Dunkirk, Winston Churchill addressed the House of Commons. The battle of France is over, he said. The battle of Britain is about to begin.
He did not mince words. He did not hold back the truth out of fear that the British people might panic. But he left them with a challenge that stirred their souls and strengthened them for the onslaught that was ahead. “Let us brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will say, ‘This was their finest hour.’”
Thus far, facing a pandemic that has taken more than 210,000 American lives in less than a year; wildfires that have killed dozens more and burned acreage roughly the size of New Hampshire; an economic fall-out that has left millions of workers unemployed; half a dozen high profile killings of unarmed African Americans by police, leading to peaceful demonstrations, followed in some instances by violence and clashes with law enforcement; hurricanes that have become so numerous that the people who name them alphabetically have run out of alphabet, this has not been America’s finest hour.
At some point in the past eight months, America’s theme, “We’re all in this together,” was replaced by “everyone for him/herself and the devil take the hindmost.”
Standing in a socially distanced line waiting to check out at a hardware store, I witnessed a heated argument between a nurse from one of our fine hospitals on one side of me and a guy who was not wearing a mask on the other side.
It started calmly enough. The nurse reminded the man that he should be wearing a mask.
“Whether I wear a mask is my business,” he said.
“I treat COVID patients every day,” the nurse said, her voice rising. “You don’t have a right to put other people in danger.”
“It’s a matter of my freedom,” he said, “I am free to not wear a mask.”
When did not wearing a mask to prevent the spread of a disease become a symbol of freedom? We cover our mouths when we cough so we won’t spread germs, right? Didn’t we learn that in kindergarten? Why is wearing a mask even controversial?
As I write, seven of the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the heads of the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force are in quarantine, because someone didn’t cover their mouth when they coughed or sneezed. Or breathed.
The chief purveyor of the deadly nonsense, the president of the United States, is claiming victory over COVID-19, assuring us that the virus is less lethal than the flu, which is not even close to being true.
Looming over the nation, inching toward us at glacial speed, is an election that we dread like no other, not only for what it portends for the future of our country but also for the immediate chaos it might unleash.
Everyone wants to know whether Trump will accept the results of the election. The larger question is: Will the country accept the results? What will happen if Trump loses? What will happen if he wins?
Historians are taking notes for the books they will write about how we responded to the massive challenges of our time. Will they write, “If the United States and its territories last for a thousand years, people will say, ‘This was their finest hour’ ”?
Maybe. There is still time to learn: The price of partisanship over citizenship is too high. We are Americans first. Truth matters. Science over politics every time. Not just when it suits us. Every time.
There is still time. But right now, it’s not looking good.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.
