Richard Groves: Sincere concern turns to conspiracy

Edgar Welch had enough. “Raiding a pedo ring,” he told a friend, “possibly sacraficing (sic) the lives of a few for the lives of many.”

Among the hacked Hilary Clinton emails released by Wikileaks in March 2016 was an eight-year-old message from Leon Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairperson, ordering food for a fundraiser — cheese pizza — from the Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington, D.C. Internet message boards lit up; clearly “cheese pizza” was code for “child pornography,” and the restaurant was the site of a vast Democrat child-sex ring. The conspiracy theory that became known as Pizzagate went viral.

Edgar Welch saw the posts and was incensed.

According to The Washington Post, Welch’s life had been punctuated by tragedies involving children. His older brother was killed in an automobile accident when Edgar was 8 years old. Later, Welch accompanied a church group to Haiti, where he worked with children who had been orphaned by an earthquake. Two months before the incident at Comet Ping Pong, Welch, on his way to work, hit a child. He was not charged, but he was shaken.

Edgar Welch tossed an AR-15 assault rifle and a Colt revolver into his car and drove straight through, 350 miles from his home in Salisbury, N.C., to the Comet Ping Pong restaurant. It was December 2016.