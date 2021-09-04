Richard Groves: Standing up for religious freedom

On the last day of my sabbatical, I sat in a carrel in the Bodleian Library at Oxford University, staring at a handwritten note written inside the cover of a 400-year-old book, a note that may have cost the writer his life.

Thomas Helwys, the author of A Short Declaration of the Mystery of Iniquity, the book I held in my hands, was a Separatist. Unlike the Puritans who were intent on reforming the Church of England, Separatists believed that Christians should separate from the established church.

Helwys and several hundred others of like mind were living in exile in Amsterdam, which is where he wrote his book.

It was a dangerous book filled with dangerous ideas.

At a time when the liberal idea was toleration, Helwys said that it was not up to government to tolerate or not to tolerate religion. “Men’s religion to God is betwixt God and themselves. The king shall not answer for it.” Religious matters were simply none of government’s business.

At a time when it was customary for the religion of the people to be determined by the religion of the monarch, Helwys declared that people “should choose for themselves their religion, seeing they only must stand themselves before the judgement seat of God to answer for themselves.”