Richard Groves: Standing up for religious freedom

On the last day of my sabbatical, I sat in a carrel in the Bodleian Library at Oxford University, staring at a handwritten note written inside the cover of a 400-year-old book, a note that may have cost the writer his life.
Thomas Helwys, the author of A Short Declaration of the Mystery of Iniquity, the book I held in my hands, was a Separatist. Unlike the Puritans who were intent on reforming the Church of England, Separatists believed that Christians should separate from the established church.
Helwys and several hundred others of like mind were living in exile in Amsterdam, which is where he wrote his book.
It was a dangerous book filled with dangerous ideas.
At a time when the liberal idea was toleration, Helwys said that it was not up to government to tolerate or not to tolerate religion. “Men’s religion to God is betwixt God and themselves. The king shall not answer for it.” Religious matters were simply none of government’s business.
At a time when it was customary for the religion of the people to be determined by the religion of the monarch, Helwys declared that people “should choose for themselves their religion, seeing they only must stand themselves before the judgement seat of God to answer for themselves.”
At a time when anti-Catholic sentiment was high, Helwys extended the right to choose one’s religion to those of the “Romish religion.” “For we do freely profess that our lord the king has no more power over their consciences than over ours, and that is none at all.”
Even more stunning, Helwys said that liberty of conscience, as it was called, applied to all people, whatever their beliefs. “Let them be heretics, Turks (Muslims), Jews, or whatsoever, it appertains not to the earthly power to punish them in the least measure.”
For an idea how radical that was, consider, first, that Bartholomew Legate and Edward Wightman were burned at the stake as heretics the year Helwys published his book. Second, when the Quran was published in England 35 years later, the House of Commons ordered the press seized and the printer arrested. Third, there were no Jews in England in Helwys’ day, not legally anyway. They had been banned 322 years earlier. The ban was lifted 40 years after Helwys’ book was published. Thomas Helwys spoke up for the religious liberty of people who were not even allowed to live in the country at the time.
Helwys returned to England in 1612, the year after the publication of the King James Bible, and published his book — under his own name. Given the circumstances, perhaps not a good idea. Then he sent a copy of his book to King James I with a note inside the front cover. An even worse idea. The note read in part: “The king is a mortal man and not God, therefore has no power over the immortal souls of his subjects, to make laws and ordinances for them, and to set spiritual lords over them . ...”
The note was signed: “Thomas Helwys, Spittalfield near London.”
That is the book I held in my hands in the wood-paneled bowels of the Bodleian, Helwys’ handwriting still legible after four centuries.
Thomas Helwys was arrested and imprisoned in Newgate Prison in London. Four years later his wife was referred to in a legal document as his “widow.” It is widely assumed that the book and the note sealed his fate.
Thomas Helwys believed that there are places in people’s lives that are off-limits to government. Chief among those places is the relationship between people and God, which he said was “betwixt God and themselves.”
One hundred and seventy-five years after Helwys’ book was published, the separation of church and state made its way into the U.S. Bill of Rights.
Even in America, it is an idea that must be guarded, for there are always people who would use the principle for sectarian purposes or to set it aside in the name of national security.
If it seems unthinkable for a government to ban all adherents of a religion as Britain did when it banned Jews for 350 years, recall that the president of the United States tried to do the same thing a few years ago. Remember the Muslim ban?
The challenge to all who claim to be lovers of liberty is to stand up for the religious freedom of all persons, “Let them be heretics, Turks, Jews and whatsoever.”
Richard Groves is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.