Richard Groves: The day Dan Quayle saved America

“At the end, (Pence) announces that because of the dispute in seven states, there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those states.” This would reduce the number of electoral votes needed to elect a president from 270 to 228. With the seven states being uncounted, Trump would have 232 votes and Biden would have 222. Eastman smugly said, “Pence then gavels President Trump as reelected.”

Steps two through six were contingencies in the (likely) event that something went awry with the basic plot. One way or another, according to Eastman, “President Trump is reelected.”

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their book “Peril” that in a meeting in the Oval Office on Jan. 4 Trump implored Pence to consider Eastman’s plan. Pence resisted. “I’ve done everything I could and then some to find a way around this. It’s simply not possible.”

Trump bullied Pence: “Do you want to go down in history as a patriot, or do you want to go down in history as a p——-?”

Keeping up the pressure, Trump told his supporters on Jan. 6, “Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, it’s a sad day for our country. ... I hope Mike is going to do the right thing.”