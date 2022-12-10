Richard Groves: The day of small things approaches

Fifty years after they watched, horrified, as their beloved city was destroyed, exiles returned and began to rebuild.

On the day the foundation of the temple was laid, elderly members of the community, who remembered the beauty of the temple that had been burned, wept tears of grief and joy. The foundation, they believed, though a bare beginning, was a promise that would be kept.

A prophet looked into the people’s future and said, “Those who despised the day of small things shall rejoice.” (Zechariah 4:10)

Nov. 8 was a day of rejoicing in some quarters as the red wave failed to materialize, and election deniers lost in their bid to run future elections from the office of the secretary of state.

It seemed to many that the day of small things — petty, divisive, mean-spirited, cynical things — was, at long last, over.

The high fives were premature.

The Republican Party, which once claimed to be the party of ideas, has once again shown itself to be the party of grievances and payback, denial and disgraceful silence.

“We’re going to investigate between 40 and 50 different things,” James Comer (R-Ky), who is expected to become the next chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee when Republicans take control of the House in January, said recently on “Meet the Press.”

“We’ll have 25 members on the committee, and we’re going to have a staff close to 70. So, we have the ability to investigate a lot of things.”

The list of targets includes but is not limited to the FBI’s execution of the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and maybe Christopher Wray, for good measure; the Department of Justice and Merrick Garland; Anthony Fauci and the CDC; Homeland Security and Alejandro Mayorkas, who is also high on the impeachment list; how COVID got started and how Afghanistan ended.

And Hunter Biden, of course, though Comer was clear that the investigation will not really be about the president’s son. “This is an investigation into Joe Biden,” he said.

Jim Jordan, likely the incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told a group of conservative activists last summer that the tsunami of investigations that will preoccupy Congress for the next two years will also “frame up the 2024 race when I hope and I think President Trump is going to run again and we need to make sure that he wins.”

Donald Trump, who has promised to pardon the “patriots” who fouled the Capitol on Jan. 6, says that he is ready to Make America Great Again — again.

If Trump’s first (and hopefully only) term as president demonstrated anything, it is that he is incapable of calling America to greatness — moral greatness, greatness of character — because he is a small man. A whiny, self-pitying, vengeful, graceless, angry, small man who is capable only of calling out the worst in us and, in some instances, the worst among us.

His most recent disgrace: his bizarre claim on Truth Social that “the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION. ... allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Two days later Trump denied that he wrote what he wrote about the Constitution.

The reaction of GOP leaders to Trump’s shocking declaration that articles in the Constitution should be “terminated” and that he should be declared president can aptly be described as the silence of the lambs.

Let David Joyce stand as a representative not only of Ohio but of most of his Republican colleagues. In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Dec. 4, Joyce was asked repeatedly whether he would support Trump for president in 2024 in light of Trump’s statement about the termination of “all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Limply, Joyce said, “I will support whoever the Republican nominee is.”

Incredulous, anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “You can’t come out against someone who’s for suspending the Constitution?”

“Well, he says a lot of things,” Joyce said, “but that doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to happen.”

Loyalty to the leader substitutes for courage and moral leadership in Donald Trump’s GOP.

Kevin McCarthy has said that when (if) he becomes Speaker of the House, the Constitution will be read out loud, word for word, in its entirety to demonstrate devotion to the document that forms the foundation of our democracy.

That’s going to be a tad awkward, don’t you think?

The day of small things is not over.

I am weary of it.