Richard Groves: The fears that shape our votes

How then are we to understand how someone can come to a conclusion that is diametrically opposed to the one we reached? It can only be because: a) they’re not as smart as we thought they were; b) they are irremediably stubborn; c) they are pawns of diabolical forces bent on destroying everything we hold dear; d) they are morally deficient in some way; e) all of the above.

If the person who disagrees with us thinks the same of us, we are set for a verbal brawl like those that sometimes pass for political conversations these days.

What if our political choices, like all our other choices, are influenced by non-rational factors as well as by rational arguments? Our life experiences? The unique brew that is our psychological make-up? Our insecurities, hopes and aspirations? Our fears?

Political psychology attempts to understand political beliefs and behavior from a psychological perspective. The underlying assumption, said John Hibbing, professor of political science at the University of Nebraska, in an interview on the NPR program “Hidden Brain,” is that “our political beliefs are part and parcel of our entire being.” They are not in a separate compartment. They are “a natural outgrowth of larger psychological tendencies.”

Researchers probe the psychological tendencies of conservatives and liberals.