Richard Groves: The fears that shape our votes

“My Little Rock friend and I have different fears,” wrote Robert Baird, emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University in a recent op-ed in the Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald.
Baird was searching for an explanation for why he and a lifelong friend differ so markedly on the coming election. Baird plans to vote for Joe Biden and cannot fathom why his friend of 75 years is backing Donald Trump.
Baird says his friend is afraid that “Kamala Harris will become president and pursue a socialist agenda and create a welfare state.”
“I fear Donald Trump’s assault on our democracy,” Baird says, “(and) Trump’s debasement of moral standards and lack of civility ... ."
The bottom line, Baird said, is that he and his friend are afraid of different things.
To say that fear plays a role in our decision-making is to acknowledge that we do not arrive at political opinions through a purely rational process.
Typically, we think we come to conclusions on important issues, such as whom we’re going to vote for, by looking at the data, reading the experts and discussing the issues with friends whose opinions we respect. Then we arrive at a logical conclusion.
Anyone who went through the same process would agree with us. We are, after all, rational beings. To turn Rene Descartes’ classic dictum inside out, I am, therefore I think.
How then are we to understand how someone can come to a conclusion that is diametrically opposed to the one we reached? It can only be because: a) they’re not as smart as we thought they were; b) they are irremediably stubborn; c) they are pawns of diabolical forces bent on destroying everything we hold dear; d) they are morally deficient in some way; e) all of the above.
If the person who disagrees with us thinks the same of us, we are set for a verbal brawl like those that sometimes pass for political conversations these days.
What if our political choices, like all our other choices, are influenced by non-rational factors as well as by rational arguments? Our life experiences? The unique brew that is our psychological make-up? Our insecurities, hopes and aspirations? Our fears?
Political psychology attempts to understand political beliefs and behavior from a psychological perspective. The underlying assumption, said John Hibbing, professor of political science at the University of Nebraska, in an interview on the NPR program “Hidden Brain,” is that “our political beliefs are part and parcel of our entire being.” They are not in a separate compartment. They are “a natural outgrowth of larger psychological tendencies.”
Researchers probe the psychological tendencies of conservatives and liberals.
Frankly, it is sometimes difficult to connect the dots between research findings and political realities on the ground. Did you know that conservatives prefer poems that rhyme while liberals are OK with free verse? Or that conservatives tend to prefer purebred dogs while liberals prefer mutts? Or that conservatives tend to display an orderly pattern of thinking, whereas liberals have more “aha” moments?
What do these findings have to do with who we vote for? Nothing, as far as I can see, not directly, anyway.
But some of what researchers have found reinforces common sense. For example, one study found that children who were abused early in life often grow up to be distrustful of authority, including political authority. That could conceivably influence the policies or social programs they support or oppose, maybe even how they vote. That makes sense to me.
We’re not talking about some form of determinism. Kevin Smith, who works with Hibbing at the University of Nebraska, prefers to talk about “predispositions (that) nudge us in one direction or another, often without our knowledge, increasing the odds that we will behave in a certain way, but leaving plenty of room for predispositions to be contravened.”
In other words, predispositions can be overruled by other factors, including rational arguments, perhaps even by political ads.
Hibbing holds out the hope that if we understand that our political views are influenced by a host of factors, non-rational as well as rational, we might cut one another a little slack.
“If we realize that our political opponents were not simply being lazy” — or evil or stupid — “but rather were oriented toward the world in a different fashion maybe we would be a bit more tolerant of them.”
A “bit more” tolerance may not seem like much to ask, but, given the outrageous rhetoric that typifies this election season, I’ll take what I can get.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.
