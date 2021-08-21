Richard Groves: The freedom to crash through windshields

My first car was a 1959 Rambler American, an ugly little bump of a car that got you where you wanted to go in neither comfort nor style. It did not have power steering, power brakes or power windows. Or air conditioning or a radio. Or seat belts.
But most cars didn’t have seat belts. And even after manufacturers were required to install them in 1968, most people didn’t use them.
In 1984, a Gallup Poll asked respondents if they had buckled up the last time they drove their car; only 25% of drivers said they had, which was an improvement because two years earlier only 17% said they had.
The reasons people gave for not buckling up sound eerily similar to the ones many people give for not wearing masks.
Misinformation regarding seat belts was plentiful. One popular myth held that you would be better off being thrown from a car in an accident than being trapped inside the vehicle, especially in case of fire or being submerged in water.
While that objection has a commonsense feel about it, Michigan State Police point out that on its website, “Myths and Facts About Seat Belts,” first, “crashes involving fire or water happen in ½ of the one percent of all crashes;” second, “being thrown safely clear in a crash in almost impossible ... the idea of being thrown from a car and gently landing in a grassy area beside the road is pure fantasy.”
Your best bet in a crash,” say the MSP, “is to stay inside the vehicle, securely held by your seat belt.”
Misinformation about masks continues to be distressingly plentiful. Sometimes it comes from people you assume know what they’re talking about. Sen. Rand Paul, who is an M.D., was kicked off YouTube for a week earlier this month for saying, “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.” An editorial that accompanied the Danish study that Paul cited offered very different advice: “Results of this trial should motivate widespread mask wearing to protect our communities and thereby ourselves while we await more definitive evidence during this pandemic.”
It should surprise no one that many people viewed being required to wear a seat belt to be an infringement of their personal freedom.
“There was a libertarian streak among resistors,” recalled car-safely pioneer Ralph Nader in an interview in 2020 with Business Insider. “It’s just an ornery personality trait by some people. They’re not community people.”
“In this country,” said an editorial in the Chicago Tribune in 1987, “saving freedom is more important than trying to regulate lives through legislation.”
Some anti-maskers view the pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 620,000 Americans through the lens of their personal freedom. Government mandates, even a mandate that will save lives, is seen as antithetical to liberty and must be resisted.
COVID-19 doesn’t agree with our philosophy or care about our freedom. Like it or not, our actions — or inactions — have consequences for other people.
If the father in the family is killed in an automobile accident because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt or dies of COVID-19 because he wasn’t wearing a mask, his wife loses the love of her life and his children lose their dad. His mom loses her son. The soccer team loses its coach. His backyard barbecue buddies lose the friend who always brought the beer. “No man is an island,” wrote John Donne.
Between 1920 and 1960, the rate of auto deaths doubled, from 11 people per 100,000 to 22 people. It became clear that something had to be done to encourage/compel drivers to buckle up.
In 1985 New York became the first state to mandate — the dreaded “m” word — the wearing of seat belts. Other seats followed suit.
New Hampshire, that bastion of New England orneriness, is the only state that does not have a law requiring drivers over 18 and front-seat occupants to wear seatbelts.
In 2019 the rate of auto-accident deaths was 11.9 per 100,000.
Today 90% of us buckle up, if for no other reason than to make our car stop beeping. We don’t give it a second thought.
May the day come soon when the same can be said about masks.