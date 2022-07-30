Richard Groves: The most steadfast of friends

If you saw the headline of Michael Gerson’s recent Washington Post column, “Why I will never live without a dog again,” you probably thought it was going to be a feel-good story about dogs. Which it was.

But it was about so much more than that.

“Not long ago,” Gerson wrote, “my wife told me I had been crying in my sleep.”

Gerson, who was a speech writer for George W. Bush before he joined the Post writing corps, has talked openly about his decades-long struggle with depression, including in a sermon he preached at the National Cathedral in Washington in February.

He had been hospitalized just two weeks before he stepped behind the pulpit.

“Like one in ten Americans I live in the insidious chronic disease,” he told the congregation.

He said that when he was in his darkest place, he made a list of pros and cons about himself. Items on the con side of the ledger included: “You are a burden to your friends.” “You have no future.” “No one would miss you.”

“The scary thing,” Gerson said, “is that these things felt completely true when I wrote them. At that moment, realism seemed to require hopelessness.”

“If you’re lucky, there are friends who run into the burning building of your life to rescue you and acquaintances who become friends.”

That is where Gerson’s canine friend, Latte, came in.

Latte, a Havanese, was “a consoling, healing presence during the worst of my struggles with depression and cancer,” dual battles that Gerson called, “my dreary brushes with mortality.”

“Latte was a better person than I am,” he said, “a daily practitioner of the harder parts of the Sermon on the Mount. She was meek, merciful (except to those godless squirrels), peaceable and pure of heart.”

In the dream that brought sleeping Michael Gerson to tears, he was holding Latte as she died. “Even now I can hardly write the words,” he wrote a few weeks ago. “She died, aptly, of an enlarged heart.”

Latte was “one of the most steadfast, lavish, uncomplicated sources of affection in my life,” Gerson said.

That’s why we love dogs, isn’t it? Because there are times when we need affection that is uncomplicated by competing needs and conflicts that are too fresh.

D0gs will love you even if you won’t give them a second treat.

They don’t hold grudges — for long.

Yes, they can be jealous, but we prefer to call it being possessive, which is more nearly a virtue than a vice.

Dogs don’t have a “past.” You don’t remind them of a schnauzer they’re trying to forget.

When you ask, “How was your day?” they won’t tell you. They put it behind them when you walked in the door.

People, on the other hand ...

People are complicated. And not just artistic types.

“He is so complicated,” we say about a gifted musician or actor, in effect giving him a pass for being a jerk. Obnoxious plumbers, on the other hand, are not complicated. They’re just jerks.

The truth is that we are all complicated. We are a never-to-be-repeated stew of genetic stuff, needs, impulses, hopes and dreams sifted through ancient histories, and experiences known only us.

That makes relationships — really complicated.

Ultimately, we require healing, understanding and comfort that can come only from grace, acceptance and perhaps forgiveness offered by another person, however complicated the relationship.

In short, we need people in ways no pet can satisfy.

But there are times when our sagging soul needs nothing more than an over-the-top, yapping, no-questions-asked, “Glad you’re home.”

A few weeks ago, Michael Gerson’s wife gave him another Havanese puppy, Jack, “a powder puff of black and white, curvetting in the grass, all fluff and playful fury.”

Gerson says that Jack “is a living, yiping, randomly peeing anti-depressant.”

“When I am not crying in my sleep,” he said, “I feel such gratitude for an animal willing to comfort another animal during some of the most trying days of his life.”

In June, Gerson appeared on the PBS News Hour as he has done frequently over the years. His analysis of our current political scene was insightful as always. But when the camera pulled back for a wider shot, viewers across the country saw that his left hand was visibly shaking. It was revealed the next day that Michael Gerson has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

My bet is that Jack was there to greet him when he came home.