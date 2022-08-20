Richard Groves: The mystery of the happy Danes

Several years ago, our youngest moved to Taiwan, where he taught Chinese kids to speak English and where he met and fell in love with a beautiful Vietnamese woman. When her job took her to Thailand, they moved to Bangkok, where they decided to get married — in Denmark.

Why Denmark?

Why not Denmark?

Denmark was the home of Isak Dinesin, author of “Out of Africa” and “Babette’s Feast,” and Hans Christian Andersen, who wrote “The Ugly Duckling” and many other wonderful tales.

It was also the home of Soren Kierkegaard, founder of existentialist philosophy, which inspires me to explain that there is a vast philosophical difference between “why?” and “why not?”

To ask “why?” suggests a bias toward the status quo. “I am staying right where I am unless you give me a reason to move.”

To ask “why not?” suggests a readiness to drop everything and do whatever presents itself.

If you’re young, adventurous and relatively unmoored, and you want to get married in Denmark, and if your youngest and his bride-to-be ask you to go to Denmark to witness their marriage, why not?

Which explains why, a couple of weeks ago, Nikki and I flew to Copenhagen where, in addition to serving as a witness to Graham and Trang’s marriage, I committed myself to finding the answers to two burning existential questions: What do people in Denmark call a danish and how do they pronounce Kierkegaard?

But first, a preliminary answer to a more perplexing question: Why are some of the most heavily taxed people in the world — the Danes — so happy? The income tax rate in Denmark is among the highest in the world.

If you are an average Dane making $43,000 a year, that puts you in the 45% bracket. If you make $67,000, that bumps you up to 52%. If you make more than that, instead of a paycheck, the government just sends you a thank-you note.

On top of this, Danes pay a 25% value-added tax on most items, including food you buy at the grocery store.

Here’s the shocker: In a Gallup poll, almost nine out of 10 Danes said that they were OK with that.

To red-blooded, taxophobic Americans who have made a game out of looking for loopholes in the IRS code, that is unfathomable.

To complicate the matter further, Denmark regularly ranks among the happiest countries in the world.

Every year, a UN agency publishes the results of a statistical study in which 149 nations are ranked according to the following standards: gross domestic product per capita, life expectancy, generosity of the general population, social support, perception of the level of corruption and freedom of the individual to make life choices for him/herself. The top-ranked country is crowned the happiest country in the world.

Judged by those standards, in 2021, the United States ranked 19th. Respectable. Not quite the top 10% but respectable. Denmark ranked second.

Some of the most-taxed people in the world are walking around singing, “Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen.” Why?

The answer most often given is that they like what they get for their money.

What do they get?

Free education, K-college, for one thing. Plus, university students are given a monthly stipend, so they don’t have to spend their off-hours working a part-time job. And when they graduate, they don’t begin their work- and/or family life with a debt larger than the GDP of some small countries.

They also get universal health care — eat your heart out, Bernie — and subsidized child care to go along with 52-week paid parental leave (to be divided by the mom and dad as they see fit) and five-week vacations, also paid.

What’s not to be happy about?

As jaw-dropping as those “benefits” of government largesse may be, the explanation for Denmark’s tax-heavy happiness rests in part on a political theory that is hinted at in our Declaration of Independence. But that will have to wait for a subsequent column.

For the present, here are the answers I discovered to the aforementioned burning existential questions. The Danish word for danish is wienerbrød or Vienna bread. That is because the danish is not Danish, it’s Austrian. While we’re on the subject of things we think are Danish but aren’t, the Great Dane is German and Häagen-Dazs got its start in the Bronx.

Regarding the pronunciation of Kierkegaard: emphasize the first syllable, drop the final “rd,” and give the “aa” a soft “o” sound, and impress your friends in the book club.

You’re welcome.