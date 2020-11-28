Richard Groves: The numbers hide the personal

And when people die, unless they are persons of note, they remain anonymous, except to those who know and love them.

We have not grieved our loss as a people, because we have not experienced our loss. We have hidden our loss behind the numbers, which allows us to deny the toll it is taking on our souls. What’s more, we will not experience our loss; in our desperate rush to get back to normal, we will put it behind us and move on.

Some news programs are doing what they can to personalize the numbers. Nicole Wallace ends her program on MSNBC by paying tribute to “lives well-lived.” “She sang in her church choir ...” “He mentored boys in his neighborhood ...” A grandmother. A beloved teacher. The spoken obituaries are always accompanied by photos; smiling pictures of family outings and kids on a playground with their grandfather put a face on our loss and keep it personal.

Death is personal. Each of the 259,005 deaths was personal to someone.

When I heard that a friend of 30 years had tested positive, I was scared. Bettie had a history of health issues. I sent an email to Stan, her husband and my friend and colleague of three decades. I didn’t know that when she had been admitted to the hospital he had also been hospitalized.