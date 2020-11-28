Richard Groves: The numbers hide the personal

Let’s do the numbers. Identify the following: 12,498,734; 165,282; 259,005; 1,959; and 90,481. If you answered: total cases, new infections, total deaths, deaths and people hospitalized on Nov. 25, obviously, you have been paying attention to the daily barrage of figures from the CDC or Johns Hopkins or one of the other institutions that crunches the numbers of our on-going pandemic.
Translate our collective suffering into numbers. Quantify the tragedy. Express our loss in statistics and graphs. That is how we have chosen to deal with the worst pandemic in a century.
Numbers give us a sense of the enormity of our collective loss — it’s as if a city the size of Winston-Salem were simply wiped off the map — without overwhelming our emotions with the tragedy of it all.
Who could bear the weight of a quarter of a million deaths?
Maybe that’s the point — to protect ourselves from the impact of such massive suffering.
Our new vocabulary, which has been bequeathed to us by the public health establishment, which must, of necessity, deal with widespread sickness and death in impersonal terms, has the same effect. There were 165,282 “new infections” on Nov. 25. We count “infections.” People who are infected are “cases.” “Forsyth County health officials reported 148 new cases ...”
And when people die, unless they are persons of note, they remain anonymous, except to those who know and love them.
We have not grieved our loss as a people, because we have not experienced our loss. We have hidden our loss behind the numbers, which allows us to deny the toll it is taking on our souls. What’s more, we will not experience our loss; in our desperate rush to get back to normal, we will put it behind us and move on.
Some news programs are doing what they can to personalize the numbers. Nicole Wallace ends her program on MSNBC by paying tribute to “lives well-lived.” “She sang in her church choir ...” “He mentored boys in his neighborhood ...” A grandmother. A beloved teacher. The spoken obituaries are always accompanied by photos; smiling pictures of family outings and kids on a playground with their grandfather put a face on our loss and keep it personal.
Death is personal. Each of the 259,005 deaths was personal to someone.
When I heard that a friend of 30 years had tested positive, I was scared. Bettie had a history of health issues. I sent an email to Stan, her husband and my friend and colleague of three decades. I didn’t know that when she had been admitted to the hospital he had also been hospitalized.
A couple of days into his treatment a nurse — a “magnificent nurse,” he later called her — asked Stan if he would like to visit his wife. She wheeled him into Bettie’s room, and for two of the last hours of their 56 year-long marriage, he talked about all that had been, all the memories and what was to come. She could no longer speak; she responded with a squeeze of his hand.
Steve, their son, peered into Bettie’s room from outside, wanting to communicate with his mother. But how? He remembered that there was a tube of toothpaste in his truck. On the window Steve drew a big heart and under it placed a “U.” Lisa, Bettie and Stan’s daughter, lined their mother up in the middle of the heart and snapped a picture.
Later that day, Bettie was moved to the local hospice facility where she died the following morning. Stan is recovering, grieving at home.
Their priest came and administered the last rites, standing outside Bettie’s window.
Deliver your servant, Bettie, O Sovereign Lord Christ, from all evil, and set her free from every bond; that she may rest with all your saints in the eternal habitations.
There could be no laying on of hands, no anointing with oil —
Receive her into the arms of your mercy, into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and into the glorious company of the saints in light.
— only a prayer for safe passage.
Depart, O Christian soul, out of this world. ... May your rest be this day in peace, and your dwelling place in the Paradise of God.
The liturgy the priest read has been repeated thousands of times to people facing their own deaths. But he called Bettie by name. It was personal.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.
