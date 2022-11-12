Richard Groves: The Onion gets serious and we’re glad

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”

— Benjamin Franklin

Can you be arrested and prosecuted for making fun of the police?

Apparently you can, if you live in Parma, Ohio.

Ask Anthony Novak.

Novak, who grew up in Parma, was waiting for the bus one day, musing about what he considered the sad state of affairs at the local police department, when he decided to do something about the situation.

He created a page on Facebook — strangely, it looked a lot like the page that belonged to the Parma police department — and within a matter of hours, he had posted half a dozen messages, including a fake announcement of job openings with the Parma police; minorities were “strongly encouraged to not apply.”

Some of the good folk in Parma did not think Novak’s attempt at satire was funny, and they let the police department know about it.

Novak was arrested and his electronic equipment seized. He spent four days in jail.

Novak was tried for using a computer to “disrupt” or “interrupt” police functions. He was acquitted by a jury of his peers. But he was not satisfied. Novak sued the officers for violating his First Amendment rights, but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the officers qualified immunity, which meant, according to the Institute for Justice, “he could not hold them accountable for violating his constitutional rights.”

Novak and his lawyers promptly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That is when the Onion got involved.

The Onion is a website dedicated to political and social satire.

A recent edition included an article in which the writer (falsely) claimed to have interviewed voters in Georgia, asking why they supported Herschel Walker in his bid for the Senate. One woman supposedly answered, “I needed a quick and easy rebuttal to blurt out every time I’m called a racist.”

The Onion announces every mass shooting with the same headline: “ ‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this happens regularly.”

Sometimes the Onion is spookily prescient. In 2017, the Onion posted this headline: “Mar-A-Lago Assistant Manager Wondering If Anyone (is) Coming To Collect Nuclear Briefcase From Lost And Found.”

On Oct. 3, attorneys for the Onion filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in support of Anthony Novak’s petition.

Bloomberg reported, “It’s not every day the U.S. Supreme Court is graced with a brief from a party describing itself as ‘the single most powerful and influential organization in human history.’”

The attorneys who wrote the brief acknowledged that the Onion’s writers had “a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists. This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

The 23-page brief is a serious legal document, as befitting documents presented to the highest court in the land.

Some observers of the Supreme Court described the amicus brief filed by the Onion as “brilliant” and “masterful.”

The authors of the brief explained and defended the art of satire then traced it from the first century B.C. poet Horace to Jonathan Swift, all the while insisting that making fun of public officials is not only protected by the First Amendment, it is as American as apple pie and AR-15s.

From a 19th century political cartoon that depicted Andrew Jackson as a European monarch in full regalia to Dave Granlund’s cartoon that featured Donald Trump with his arm around a Klansman, saying, “Very fine people,” Americans have embraced their constitutionally protected right to ridicule public figures, sometimes in ways that are guaranteed to offend.

I found a couple of Novak’s attacks on local police offensive and some sophomoric or just plain silly. But as the Onion brief acknowledges, “Not all humor is equally transcendent,” and besides, “The quality and taste of the parody is irrelevant.”

What is relevant is the freedom protected by the First Amendment: the freedom to think your own thoughts, however unconventional, to say them out loud or to put them in print or on canvas or online or to set them to music without getting prior approval from the thought patrol and without fear of official retribution.

The Founders understood that freedom of expression is at the heart of a healthy democratic society.

“The Onion intends to continue its socially valuable role bringing the disinfectant of sunlight into the halls of power,” the writers of the Onion amicus brief concluded. “And it would vastly prefer that sunlight not be measured out in 15-minute increments in the exercise yard.”