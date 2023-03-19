“CPAC: where hyperbole goes to die.”

That’s what I wanted to call this piece. It was to be a reaction to the offensive, mean-spirited language used by some of the speakers featured at the recent meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Then, well ... you’ll see.

One of the early speakers at CPAC, Donald Trump Jr., strutted around the stage at the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center like a wannabe comedian, and proclaimed, “Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable.” He obviously expected a laugh.

He was referring to Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke while running for the Senate but managed to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz, Don Sr.’s anointed one, anyway.

The line wasn’t funny. It wasn’t clever. It was just schoolyard-bully mean.

“I’d love for John Fetterman to have, like, good gainful employment,” Don Jr. continued. “Maybe he could be, like, a bag guy at a grocery store.”

Michael Knowles of the conservative Daily Wire created controversy of his own when he challenged the crowd, “Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely,” which was immediately condemned as genocidal.

Knowles shot back. “There can’t be a genocide,” because “(transgenderism) is not a legitimate category of being. They’re laboring under a delusion. And so we need to correct that delusion.”

Which is being interpreted (I think) as this: Since transgenderism isn’t real, there are no transgender people. Some people took that personally.

After CPAC, Knowles took his lecture on the categories of being to the State University of New York at Buffalo, and gave a speech that the school’s president called “dehumanizing.”

Dehumanizing or not, there he was, along with Don Jr., on the program at CPAC.

Nikki Haley was on the program, too, but she was clearly out of her league. She said that Democrats are socialists, that wokeism is worse than COVID-19, and that under the Biden administration our troops are forced to take “gender pronoun classes.”

That’s pretty lame stuff when you’re on the same bill as Tulsi Gabbard, whose forte seems to be over-the-top attacks that no one would have thought of, or if they had thought of them, would have had the decency not to say them out loud.

When it was her turn to address the half-empty (Chris Christie) or half-full (Donald Trump) hall, Gabbard told the MAGA crowd, “The Biden administration is trying to tell us pedophilia is normal because minor-attracted people are acceptable.”

Disgusting, yes, but not surprising. In a recent appearance on the network formerly known as Fox News, Gabbard claimed that Democrats have an “agenda of identity politics.”

“Let’s be clear how serious of a problem this is,” she warned. “It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes; and where do we see that connection?

“These are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler.”

People who have strokes are vegetables, transgenderism must be eradicated, and Democrats are on a slippery slope that leads to Nazism and pedophilia. That is what Republican partygoers heard from the podium at a respected conservative political gathering.

I was feeling pretty good about the title I had chosen for this article: “CPAC, where hyperbole goes to die.” Then ...

Lindy Li, Mid-Atlantic regional chair of the Democratic National Committee, appeared on MSNBC to offer her observations on CPAC, which began, “CPAC has become a gathering of sexual predators.”

Li referenced Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and organizer Matt Schlapp.

But she painted every MAGA-capped Republican in the building with the same sleazy brush.

Then Li, whose Twitter account reads like a political gossip column, called Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) an “adulteress” and Donald Trump a “serial rapist.”

So much for going high when the other side goes low.

To her credit, the host, Yasmin Vossoughian, pushed back, pointing out to Li that her accusations were no more than that — accusations. (Note to Fox News: That is what actual journalists do.)

Apparently, Li was unrepentant. She bragged on Twitter that she had “dropped some truth bombs” when on MSNBC.

She did, however, offer one amendment; she said that CPAC was a “gathering of (alleged) sexual predators.”

I know that politics ain’t pickleball. It has always been rough. What is happening now is more dangerous.

The personal nature and increasing viciousness of our political discourse, which is both an expression of, and a contributor to, the widening divide in our country, threatens to ignite the suspicion, bitterness and anger that has been collecting in the body politic for a decade or more.