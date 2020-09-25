Richard Groves: The season of the Lighthouse

“Everything’s for a season,” Nikki likes to say. She’s talking about how fast the grandchildren are growing. “Better enjoy this stage,” she tells their parents. “It will be gone before you know it.”
It’s a hard lesson to learn, and not just about children, that things are here just for a season.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the Lighthouse Restaurant at the corner of Burke Street and Brookstown Avenue, where breakfast, lunch and dinner had been served for 66 years, closed its doors and shut down the kitchen for the last time.
Every Thursday morning for the better part of a decade, several friends and I have met at the Lighthouse for breakfast. It never entered my mind that the familiar wood-paneled dining room, like everything else in my life, was there for only a season.
Some say that the Lighthouse was a Winston-Salem “institution.” But “institution” sounds impersonal. If the Lighthouse was anything, it was personal.
It was the kind of place where the servers didn’t bring you a menu if they knew you. They asked, “You want your usual?” That meant two over easy, hash and hash (browns and corn beef) for Martin; three over medium, a sausage patty and a slice of wheat toast for John; and three scrambled, grits and a biscuit for Frank. I didn’t have a usual.
It was the kind of place where staff stayed, and you got to know them.
Like Mark, who bussed tables at the Lighthouse for 35 years or more. Even his brother, who was there for breakfast on the last day, wasn’t sure how long Mark had worked there.
Sobeida worked at the Lighthouse for 12 years. She was the newbie. I remember when her younger daughter, Elena, was born.
Trish, who had worked at the Lighthouse 15 or 16 years, was the stereotypical Southern server who often complained about “the kitchen” — that was her way of telling you she was on your side when your order was late coming out — and who, when everyone had been served, might pull up a chair at your table and pontificate about something.
When I walked out the door after breakfast on Thursday mornings, Trish always said, “Tell Nikki I said hi.”
That’s the kind of place the Lighthouse was.
It feels strange to talk about the Lighthouse in the past tense.
It joins a lengthening list of local businesses that we will remember as having occupied a pleasant place in our lives; but we didn’t know that until they weren’t there anymore.
When word got out about the closing, patrons quickly rearranged their plans so they could be there for the last breakfast or the last lunch at the Lighthouse. A couple of regulars brought their children.
One patron, now retired, remembered eating at the Lighthouse when he was in high school. Another mused about how many business deals had been made in those booths in the last six decades and how many legal maneuvers concocted.
One of the regulars brought Trish some flowers. I’m sure the tips were good. I hope they were. This is a bad time to be an out-of-a-job restaurant worker. Our server, a single mom, said, “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. This is all I’ve ever done.”
I wanted to take pictures of the pictures on the wall. The photograph of the lighthouse. The Joe King portrait of some bearded guy in a fedora. Lots of clouds, of course. Classic Joe King. But it was gone, along with all the other pictures, leaving the walls strangely bare. I never found out who the guy in the fedora was.
It crossed my mind that if we had showed up in those numbers for the last couple of months, maybe it would have been worth the effort to try to keep the Lighthouse open.
If there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s that if we want to have local businesses around tomorrow, we have to support them today.
Trish was at the register when I checked out. She purposely didn’t look up as she keyed in the numbers and slid my credit card. When the transaction was finished, she came around the counter, still not looking up, and gave me a strong hug and told me she is going to miss me. There were tears in her eyes. Mine, too.
“For everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven.”
And then it’s gone.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.
