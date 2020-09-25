Richard Groves: The season of the Lighthouse

One patron, now retired, remembered eating at the Lighthouse when he was in high school. Another mused about how many business deals had been made in those booths in the last six decades and how many legal maneuvers concocted.

One of the regulars brought Trish some flowers. I’m sure the tips were good. I hope they were. This is a bad time to be an out-of-a-job restaurant worker. Our server, a single mom, said, “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. This is all I’ve ever done.”

I wanted to take pictures of the pictures on the wall. The photograph of the lighthouse. The Joe King portrait of some bearded guy in a fedora. Lots of clouds, of course. Classic Joe King. But it was gone, along with all the other pictures, leaving the walls strangely bare. I never found out who the guy in the fedora was.

It crossed my mind that if we had showed up in those numbers for the last couple of months, maybe it would have been worth the effort to try to keep the Lighthouse open.

If there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s that if we want to have local businesses around tomorrow, we have to support them today.