Richard Groves: The treasure of an unexpected gift

“If somebody was to put a gun upside my head and said they was gonna pull the trigger if I didn’t tell them your name, I’d say, ‘You might as well go ahead and shoot, ’cause ain’t no way I’m gonna remember.’”

“I got a dry spot in my brain the size of an eyeball,” he explained. Now there is an image that will stick with you.

He had been married once a long time ago and had nothing positive to say about women. Or African Americans, except for a family he had once been close to.

Charlie’s presence was not menacing, his appearance notwithstanding. But there were undertones of hostility in his voice and occasionally hints of violence.

I figured it was just street-level bravado until one day he told me about the time he spent in jail courtesy of another county.

“What was the charge?”

“Assault with intent to kill,” he said matter of factly.

“Who did you intend to kill?”

“A deputy sheriff. He was out of range of my sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun, or I’d have got him.”