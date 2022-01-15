Richard Groves: The wistful new year ahead of us

“Fibber McGee and Molly” was a situation comedy that ran on NBC from the mid-30s to the late ’50s. NBC radio, not television. Along with “Bobby Benson and the B Bar B Riders,” a kid’s show that featured a young Don Knotts as an “old timer,” it was one of my favorites.
I recall two things about Fibber McGee and Molly. In each program someone opened the hall closet in spite of Molly’s yelled warning, ‘Don’t open that door!” Fortunately, no one was ever hurt in the ensuing avalanche of boxes, suitcases and assorted metallic-sounding objects that came crashing down.
The second thing I remember is that Fibber McGee and his wife Molly’s address was 79 Wistful Vista.
The McGees spent their ordinary middle-class lives on a street named Wistful.
Bill Leonard, founding dean of the Wake Forest Divinity School, defined “wistful” in a recent article as a mixture of sadness and expectation.
A friend nailed “wistful” without naming it in her annual holiday newsletter. “We are trying not to get our hopes up regarding the pandemic,” she said, “however, we look forward to some normalcy around the world — a better 2022.”
Looking forward but not getting our hopes up. That’s wistful at the lived-out level.
Perched as we are on the leading edge — or the nearest ledge — of the new year, I have the feeling that we are all neighbors on a street named Wistful.
There is plenty to be wistful about.
Sometime between now and June, the Supreme Court will hand down its decision regarding the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. SCOTUS watchers lean toward believing that the Supremes will uphold the Mississippi law. If so, we will be back to each state making up its own rules about abortion with all the confusion and anguish that will entail. There will be protests.
The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 has pledged to hold public hearings on the insurrection and to release a report that is almost certain to be critical of Donald Trump and others close to the former president. There might even be recommendations to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. If so, there will be joy and jubilation on one side of the aisle and plenty of bile on the other.
According to the Brennan Center, at least 19 states have enacted 33 laws in the last year that will make it harder for Americans to vote. Chaos and confusion will likely reign at the polls next fall when the new voting regulations kick in across the country. Demonstrations, protests and lawsuits are forecasted coast to coast. (If, in spite of having the advantage of gerrymandered congressional districts and favorable newly enacted voting laws, some Republican candidates lose anyway, what do you bet they still claim they wuz robbed?)
The justice system will report back this spring or summer on various investigations into alleged illegal activities of the former president and/or those close to him.
Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney Fani Willis says that a decision will be made in the next few months regarding whether to bring charges against Trump for trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
Alvin Bragg Jr., the new district attorney in New York City, has pledged to continue the investigation into whether the Trump organization engaged in a 15-year tax fraud scheme.
New York Attorney General Letitia James says her investigation into whether the Trump organization manipulated valuations of its real estate properties will continue even though Trump has filed suit to stop it on grounds of political bias.
Whatever the outcomes of those proceedings, a lot of people are going to be really unhappy.
Sorry to bum you out on a Sunday morning, but the agenda for the coming year is filling up. We haven’t even got to whatever mystery variants COVID-19 has in store for us and whether the Carolina Panthers will trade the Mint Museum for an offensive line and a franchise quarterback.
Hope is obligatory in this season of the year. Curmudgeons are not usually invited to New Year’s Eve parties.
But you knew this was not going to a kumbaya kind of year when Republican members of Congress boycotted a prayer meeting on the Capitol steps.
I am trying to look forward, but I’m not getting my hopes up.
I’m not the only one. A recent survey asked respondents to choose one word to characterize their feelings about the new year. The word chosen most often was hopeful. The second-most chosen word was ... worried.
Wistfully yours, RG.
Richard Groves (rgroves@wsjournal.com) is a writer who lives in Winston-Salem.