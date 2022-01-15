Richard Groves: The wistful new year ahead of us

Perched as we are on the leading edge — or the nearest ledge — of the new year, I have the feeling that we are all neighbors on a street named Wistful.

There is plenty to be wistful about.

Sometime between now and June, the Supreme Court will hand down its decision regarding the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. SCOTUS watchers lean toward believing that the Supremes will uphold the Mississippi law. If so, we will be back to each state making up its own rules about abortion with all the confusion and anguish that will entail. There will be protests.

The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 has pledged to hold public hearings on the insurrection and to release a report that is almost certain to be critical of Donald Trump and others close to the former president. There might even be recommendations to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. If so, there will be joy and jubilation on one side of the aisle and plenty of bile on the other.