“Music in war is a candle in the darkness, kindness in the Land of Rudeness, civilization in the middle of barbarity.”

— Mehmet Murat Ildan, Turkish novelist and playwright

In October 2022 — nine months after Russia invaded Ukraine — classical music lovers crowded into the National Philharmonic Hall in Kyiv for a concert by the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

While other music organizations in Kyiv, such as the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, are government-supported, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (KSOC) is faith-based. It was founded in 1993 to revive the performance of sacred classical music, such as Handel’s “Messiah,” Brahms’ “Requiem” and Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” music that had been banned under communist rule.

The selections that were to be featured in the concert — “Dark Night of the Soul,” “Luminous Night of the Soul” and “Across the Sky Eternal Light” by the Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo — reflected the grim reality outside the concert hall: refugees from the Donbas — bureaucratically called Internally Displaced Persons or simply IDPs — were pouring into Kiev; wounded soldiers were being cared for in local hospitals.

For members of the orchestra and chorus, who have rehearsed under the beam of flashlights and for whom therapy sessions are provided after rehearsals, it has proven to be impossible, perhaps even unpatriotic, to separate making music from contributing to the war effort.

“Our concerts are truly a cultural mission,” Oleksii Pshenychnikov, a 22-year-old second violinist in the symphony, told Agence France-Presse (AFP). “In Ukraine, we say there is a ‘cultural front,’ meaning it is not escaping from the war; it is another aspect of the war.”

Nonetheless, performing music fills a deep need of musicians, especially in a time of war.

The musicians and singers “feel nostalgia for the very reason of their existence, which is music,” conductor Luigi Gaggero told Euronews. “It is like the air they breathe, and they can finally breathe again.”

“Music, particularly being able to practice my violin, has helped me to get away from the terrible reality,” said 25-year-old violinist Elizaveta Zaitseva. “Now I can live again in my own world, the one I am used to, the world of music.”

For some of the musicians, there is a spiritual dimension to music that transcends their personal fulfillment.

“Through music and art, we are speaking to the soul,” Zaitseva said, “we are transmitting our pain and our wishes, our hopes into people’s hearts through music.”

As the concert in National Philharmonic Hall was about to begin, air raid sirens began to blare. Quickly musicians and singers in formal wear, as well as members of the audience, scrambled into the basement of the hall.

When the all-clear was given, musicians and audience reconvened in the concert hall. The sirens sounded again, and everyone retreated to the basement again. Finally, the concert began.

Aware that the city was under a curfew and that when the curfew went into effect all transportation ceased, director Vika Konchakovskaya quickly cut several pieces, reducing the one-hour-and-15-minute performance to under 30 minutes, giving attendees time to get home before the curfew.

(The abbreviated concert was filmed and can be viewed on YouTube.)

After the concert, a blogger commended members of the orchestra and chorus not only for the “light shining through the (musicians), the warmth individuals felt while listening,” but also “just the courage to show up and share the joy of music with courage and conviction.”

“We forget,” the blogger said, “how encouraging the music and performances of classical sacred music are to people in dire circumstances.”

A representative from Music Missions Kyiv, the parent organization of the KSOC, assured the concert attendees that one day “you will hear this program in full. When the night of the brutal Russian aggression is over, the sounds of the Sunrise Mass will be infused with special power!”

You may sample that “special power” for yourself soon.

On Feb. 27, 30 members of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus — all women — will begin a monthlong tour of the Southern states, including North Carolina. Male members will remain in Ukraine because, under the current state of war, men are not allowed to leave the country.

Among their stops: Winston-Salem on March 11.