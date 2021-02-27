Richard Groves: They don’t want you to vote

Officially it was called the “Growth and Opportunity Project.” Unofficially, among the more cynical sort, it was called an autopsy.
It was a clear-eyed 100-page assessment of where the GOP stood in 2012 after having lost the popular vote in yet another presidential election. “Republicans have lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential elections,” the report intoned.
The project recommended, among other things, that the GOP make itself more attractive to younger voters and people of color.
“Young voters are increasingly rolling their eyes at what the Party represents, and many minorities wrongly think that Republicans do not like them or want them in the country. When someone rolls their eyes at us, they are not likely to open their ears to us.”
But instead of following the recommendations, state legislatures under Republican control began passing bills that made voting more difficult for people who might be expected to vote for Democratic candidates.
In her book “One Person, No Vote,” historian and Emory University Professor Carol Anderson said, “Republicans opted to disenfranchise rather than reform.”
Sally Bradshaw, one of the report’s five co-authors, told NPR that the project was “obviously a failure.” She has since left the Republican Party.
Following last fall’s election, in which the GOP lost the presidency and the Senate to go along with the House, which Democrats already controlled, the Republican record in the popular vote derby stands at 1-7.
This time the GOP hasn’t bothered with an autopsy. According to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University Law School, in the scant three months since the election, Republicans have introduced 165 proposals in 33 states that would make voting more difficult.
It is not surprising that the swing states that cost Trump the election are leading the way in proposed restrictive voting measures: Arizona (19), Pennsylvania (14) and Georgia (11).
A proposal in Georgia would limit voting to working hours on weekdays, which would disadvantage workers who can’t take off work to vote and would eliminate “souls to the polls,” a tradition among Black voters of voting after Sunday church services.
An Arizona bill would require that early ballots be dropped off rather than mailed, while proposals in Georgia and Pennsylvania would prohibit the use of drop-boxes. Four bills in Pennsylvania would eliminate no-excuse mail voting, which was adopted just two years ago with bipartisan support.
Another proposal in Arizona would require that mail-in ballots be notarized.
According to Michael Whatley, chairperson of the North Carolina Republican Party, the flurry of legislative activity falls under the heading of “election integrity,” though some call it voter suppression. “There has to be a significant tightening of the rules around absentee balloting, and we need to have that conversation with state legislatures all around the country.”
“I don’t think there’s a post-mortem about losing the election,” said Allen West, the chair of the Texas Republican Party. “The real post-mortem is about how do we protect our electoral system.”
One cannot help noticing that the electoral system in Texas didn’t need “protecting” as long as it kept the state deep red and out of play.
“It is time to smartly change course,” the Growth and Opportunity Project advised, “modernize the Party, and learn once again how to appeal to more people, including those who share some but not all of our conservative principles.”
A Quinnipiac Poll, published Feb. 3, showed the extent to which the Republican Party is out of step with the rest of the country principle-wise.
By solid majorities, Americans favor the Biden stimulus package (68-24%), raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour (61-36%), rejoining the Paris climate agreement (63-33%) and giving $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans (78-18%).
Sixty-five percent are in favor of allowing undocumented immigrants who are currently living in the United States to stay and eventually apply for citizenship. A majority (54-42%) opposes continuing construction of a wall along our southern border and favors reversing the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries (57-36%).
In 2020, the Republican Party made significant gains among minorities, though the GOP still runs far behind Democrats in attracting African Americans, Hispanics and Asians.
The gains show that it is possible for Republicans to better their position politically by appealing to hearts and minds rather than by simply making voting more difficult for citizens who do not share their “conservative principles.”
There was a time not so long ago when the GOP billed itself as the party of ideas. Sadly, it is becoming the party of strategies.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator.