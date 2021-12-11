Richard Groves: They've found safety; now they need a home

I asked Selay, 19, whether, when she had time to think, she thought about the past — all that she has lost — the unsettled present, or the unknown future. Quickly, she said she thought about the future. She had completed one semester in the university when she and her family were forced to flee Kabul. “In Afghanistan I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “But in America I want to be a doctor.”

“But I worry,” Selay added. The family is guaranteed only two years in the U.S., during which time they can apply for asylum. “What if it isn’t granted? Will I have to go back to Afghanistan?”

They’re making their way, but it’s hard to put down roots when you don’t know where you’re going to live.

From Kabul the family flew to Qatar where they spent three days. That was followed by two days in a hangar outside of Washington, D.C., and three months living in a tent on Quantico Marine Base in Virginia, which Noor assured me was “very comfortable. They fed us and gave us clothes and there was a play area for children.”

Finally, on arrival in Winston-Salem, they moved into a house generously provided by a local church. But the house was available for just one month.