Richard Groves: This is this season for storytelling

“Later when his disciple, the celebrated Magid of Mezritch, had occasion, for the same reason, to intercede with heaven, he would go to the same place in the forest and say: ‘Master of the Universe, listen! I do not know how to light the fire, but I am still able to say the prayer.’ And again, the miracle would be accomplished.

“Still later, Rabbi Moshe-Leib of Sasov, in order to save his people once more, would go into the forest and say: ‘I do not know how to light the fire. I do not know the prayer. But I know the place, and this must be sufficient.’ It was sufficient and the miracle was accomplished.

“The years passed. Then it fell to Rabbi Israel of Rizhyn to overcome misfortune. Sitting in his armchair, his head in his hands, he spoke to God: ‘I am unable to light the fire. And I do not know the prayer. I cannot even find the place in the forest. All I can do is to tell the story, and this must be sufficient.’ And it was sufficient.”

The old Hasidic story is sometimes used to describe a downward spiral in religious life: first the passion (the fire) is lost and only ritual (the prayer and the place in the forest) is left, and finally even ritual is cast aside as meaningless.