Richard Groves: This is your election

“Elections belong to the people,” Abraham Lincoln is widely reported to have said, though I have not been able to find when or where he said it.

The complete quotation is more colorful: “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”

Even if Lincoln didn’t make that statement, it raises an existential question as we approach the critically important midterm elections: Do we believe that elections belong to the people? That’s what we were taught in high school civics classes. But now that we’re all grown up, now that we’re veteran voters with an arm’s length of “I voted” stickers, do we still believe it?

Democracy works only when citizens believe that elections reflect their collective will.

If our candidate wins, we see it not only as his/her/our victory but also as validation of the system. If our candidate loses, we lick our wounds and congratulate our opponent. We might not like the outcome, but we accept it. The people have spoken.

We have seen in the past two years what happens when millions of Americans, including the majority of one political party, become convinced, wrongly, that a presidential election was a fraud.

The Jan. 6 insurrection and the menacing presence of vigilante “poll watchers” whose real purpose is to intimidate voters are the most extreme evidence that some Americans have no faith in and respect for our electoral system.

There are more subtle signs of a growing distrust in our voting process.

For many Americans, it is no longer required of political candidates that they accept the results of a prior election, even if it was independently determined to be free and fair.

A recent New York Times/Sienna College poll asked respondents “how comfortable would you be voting for (a) candidate if they say they think the 2020 election was stolen?” Seventy-one percent of Republicans, 37% of independents and 12% of Democrats said they would be very/somewhat comfortable.

The Times/Sienna poll also found that while 71% of Americans believe our democracy is at risk, just 7% think that it is the most important problem facing the country. According to most of us, the economy and inflation are way more important than the health and future of our democracy.

A shrug-of-the-shoulders attitude seems to be setting in.

In the same poll 41% of Republicans — and 28% of all registered voters — said that they do not trust that the results of the next election, the one that hasn’t even happened yet, will be accurate.

It is hardly surprising that Republicans distrust elections to a significantly greater degree than independents or Democrats.

Donald Trump built his (hopefully) short-lived political career on sowing distrust of our electoral system.

Feigned warnings about a rigged election were a staple of Trump’s 2016 campaign rhetoric as well as his failed 2020 campaign.

“You have 1.8 million people who are dead, who are registered to vote, and some of them absolutely vote,” he told a crowd in October 2016. It didn’t matter that there was no evidence whatsoever that national elections were being undermined by an invasion of zombie voters; it mattered only that doubt was being created in the minds of voters regarding the electoral process.

There are 2.5 million people in the country who are registered to vote in two different states, Trump claimed. “That means they’re voting twice,” he declared. Fact check: According to Pew Research, 2.5 million people were registered to vote in two states. But there was no reason to think they would vote in both states. Again, it didn’t matter that Trump’s claim wasn’t true. It mattered only that his followers believed it was true.

Trump sounded the theme in 2016 before a single vote was cast and again in 2020 before, during and after his defeat at the polls.

Almost two years later, most Republicans continue to believe the Big Lie. That includes roughly 300 candidates for state and national office, many of whom will likely occupy legislative and executive positions in Washington and across the country in 2023.

What becomes of a democracy when many of its elected leaders, along with millions of ordinary citizens, no longer trust the fundamental mechanics that make our political system work?

That question looms over the coming elections.