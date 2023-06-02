In the dying hours of May 23 opponents of Senate Bill 1515 waited anxiously across the Lone Star State. When clocks finally struck midnight, they breathed heavy sighs of relief.

Senate Bill 1515, which called for the Ten Commandments to be posted in every public elementary and secondary classroom in Texas, was dead.

Not because opponents had the votes to kill it. They didn’t. They talked it to death.

Enthusiastic legislators had proposed 8,000 bills for consideration during the session. As the midnight deadline for voting approached, Democrats realized that if they vigorously debated every proposed piece of legislation, they could delay a vote on the Ten Commandments bill until time ran out. That is what they did.

According to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas, this practice is called “chubbing.” The LRL says, “This usage may be unique to Texas.”

While “chubbing” may be unique to Texas, proposing, and in some instances passing, laws that narrow the gap that has separated church and state is not.

“Forcing public schools to display the Ten Commandments is part of the Christian Nationalist crusade to compel all of us to live by their beliefs,” said Rachel Laser, the president and chief executive of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. “It’s not just in Texas.”

This spring the Montana legislature passed a bill that says vaguely, “The school day may begin with a prayer." The bill does not address the question of whether school officials can lead in the prayer.

In April the state education board in Oklahoma was asked to approve the creation of a charter school that would be run by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa. The state superintendent of education, a Republican who is a nonvoting member of the board, supported the application, calling opponents “radical leftists” who “hate the Catholic Church.” The board rejected the application.

Also in April, the legislature in South Carolina considered a Ten Commandments bill that was almost identical to the one that didn’t get in under the time limit in Texas. It was referred to the Education Committee.

Meanwhile, back in Texas, though time ran out on the attempt to pass the Ten Commandments bill, the legislature passed a bill that allows “a school district or open-enrollment charter school (to) employ or accept as a volunteer a chaplain (who) is not required to be certified by the State Board for Educator Certification.”

It has been lost on absolutely no one that the current conservative Supreme Court has shown a willingness, perhaps a desire, to close the gap between church and state.

The court ruled in 2022 that parents should be allowed to use a state-funded school tuition voucher program to send their children to religious schools.

Notoriously, the court took the side of a Washington state high school coach, Joseph Kennedy, who prayed with his team on the 50-yard line after football games.

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District has invigorated many who believe that the separation of church and state is a fiction.

In April the Utah legislature passed legislation regarding prayer in public schools; they named it “Coach Kennedy’s Law.”

Sen. Joseph King, who introduced the Ten Commandments bill in Texas, has said that S1515 was a response to Kennedy v. Bremerton.

Matt Krause, a lawyer at First Liberty Institute, a conservative legal nonprofit focused on religious liberty, predicts that the Kennedy case will become for religious liberty what “the Dobbs case was for the pro-life movement.”

All of which is to say that the demise of the Texas Ten Commandments bill may prove to be, like Mark Twain’s erroneously reported death, “exaggerated.”

While S1515 “may not become law this year,” said Nicole Hemmer, director of the Center for the Study of the Presidency at Vanderbilt University, “the momentum and motivation behind it — and other efforts like it — continues.”

The United States is becoming more, not less, religiously diverse. Almost a quarter of Americans describe their religious affiliation as “none of the above.” According to the 2020 census, just 54% of Americans ages 19-28 claim to be Christians.

Those demographic trends will not be reversed by the passage of laws.

Those who envision America as a nation in which Christianity enjoys a place of privilege are resorting to coercion (laws) rather than persuasion to stave off that eventuality.

I see no reason to think that will work in the long run.