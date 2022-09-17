Richard Groves: We have no one like the queen. Our loss.

“The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride, (and) gives a sense of stability and continuity.”

— Royal family website

Watching thousands of Scots crowd the sidewalks of Edinburgh anxiously awaiting the arrival of the funeral procession that would bring the casket of Queen Elizabeth II to St. Giles Cathedral, I found myself becoming envious.

Not of the love and respect the queen’s subjects obviously had for her.

Not of the monarchy. I don’t care enough to know enough to have an opinion on the subject.

I am envious of the stabilizing role Queen Elizabeth seems to have played in the life of her people.

We are in desperate need of an equivalent stabilizing figure.

The Washington Post, in announcing Queen Elizabeth’s death, said she was “a bright but inscrutable beacon of continuity in the U.K.” and “a constant and reassuring figure in Britain and on the world stage as she helped lead her country through a period of profound shifts in geopolitical power and national identity.”

The New York Times said, “Her years as sovereign were a time of upheaval, in which she sought to project the royal family as a bastion of permanence in a world of shifting values.”

A beacon of continuity, a constant and reassuring figure, a bastion of permanence who projects stability in a “time of dramatic change.”

Prime ministers came and went — 15in all. Crisis followed crisis. Decade followed decade. Queen Elizabeth was the constant that ordinary people could count on

Standing curbside in Edinburgh, a shop owner said, “She’s the only queen I’ve ever known.” A Londoner at the gates of Buckingham Palace said, “What I will miss is seeing her there.”

Mick Jagger remembered the late queen as “the much beloved grandmother of the nation.” Kay McClement, who lives near Balmoral, thought of Queen Elizabeth in the same way: “She’s just everything you would want in a mum and a grandmother.”

Nancy Pelosi is a “mum and a grandmother,” too, but those are not the first images that come to mind when I think of her.

That is because Nancy Pelosi is a politician, and politicians, by virtue of their role, if not by dint of personality and character, cannot be “the connecting thread between the old, broken order and a new one yet to be invented,” words the London correspondent for Le Monde used to describe the queen.

For a fleeting moment, standing on the rubble of the Twin Towers, George W. Bush rose above the ugliness and brought us together. Then he got us involved wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that seemed like they would never end.

We have become cynical about our own country. According to a recent NBC News poll, 58% of us believe our best days are behind us.

In his inauguration speech Joe Biden said, “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause.”

The next day ABC News and Ipsos asked Americans if they believed Biden could unite the country. Just 22% said they had a “great deal of confidence” that he could do it.

Seventy percent of Republicans don’t even believe he is the legitimately elected president.

Just hours after insurrectionists trashed the Capitol and threatened the lives of politicians on both sides of the aisle, 147 Republican representatives and senators, in agreement with the aims if not the means of the insurrectionists, voted not to certify the election of Joe Biden.

Trump didn’t attend Biden’s inauguration. Some of us were glad he wasn’t there.

We do not have and, given our increasingly diverse and politically polarized population, are not likely to have any time soon a national figure, whether political or nonpolitical, who can call us into a unity that is more than temporary and superficial.

With no sense of continuity, stability or permanence, we careen from one election cycle to another. The bitterness, anger and suspicion engendered by the last election are carried over into the next next legislative session.

Republicans and Democrats agree on one thing: Our democracy is fragile and in danger — from the reckless policies of the other party.

Who in America “acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride, (and) gives a sense of stability and continuity”?

At this moment, no one.