Richard Groves: We’re writing the history of Jan. 6

“History is written by the victors and framed according to the prejudices and bias existing on their side.” — Sen. George Graham Vest (D-Mo.), 1891

“They was killing black people and running them out of the city,” said Vanessa Hall-Harper, quoting her grandmother.

“I didn’t even know about the massacre until I was grown,” Hall-Harper said. “And I was raised here.”

Vanessa Hall-Harper is a member of the Tulsa city council. Her district includes Greenwood, called the Black Wall Street by many, but called Little Africa by white Tulsans in 1921 when a 40-square-block area was burned to the ground by rampaging whites. Over 1,200 residences and businesses were destroyed. Between 100 and 300 Black citizens were killed.

Yet Councilwoman Hall-Harper says she never learned about it, not even in school. Other Tulsans, white and Black, say the same thing.

How is it possible that someone cannot know that their hometown was the site of one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history?

Can an atrocity simply be deleted from our nation’s story? Yes, it can. It happened in Tulsa.