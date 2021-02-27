Rob Casey: Te’ore Terry: Kindness standing tall

One of our daughters said he taught her the importance of checking for expiration dates when purchasing cosmetics; something she had never before done — until Te’ore told her she needed to.

Another daughter recalled the last time she saw him. She had thought that people like Te’ore — naturally outgoing people — are the best because they snap you out of your thoughts and make you appreciate the importance of the small, random encounters we have each day.

In my experience, Te’ore treated everyone the same, no matter the color of their skin, the clothes on their back or the lack of money in their wallet. At the corner of Fourth and Trade streets, in a place where he often waited on a rugged, down-on-their-luck crowd, Te’ore portioned out healthy doses of respect and dignity to everyone he encountered.

In a CVS, of all places, I experienced — every customer experienced — kindness standing tall.

The last time I saw Te’ore, my wife and I were walking home on Fourth Street. Te’ore was standing on the corner outside CVS and I told him how I’d been in the checkout line a couple of nights earlier when I saw him tell a small frail woman in a wheelchair that he had a gift. He then reached over the counter and presented her with a shiny gold ring.