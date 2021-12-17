Rob Schofield: A green Christmas in North Carolina

Hmmm … come to think of it, maybe their actions aren’t so surprising.

And then there are the “free market fundamentalists” at the Raleigh-based John Locke Foundation. As you may recall, this is a group that, for decades, denied the reality of climate change and/or its connection to fossil fuel consumption.

Given this backdrop, it should probably be seen as progress that Locke staffers now at least occasionally acknowledge the reality that greenhouse gases are fueling climate change, but as you would probably have expected, this doesn’t mean they’re ready to endorse meaningful societal action to address the problem.

Not only has the group panned the Toyota deal based on its longstanding opposition to economic incentives (even as it parroted the inaccurate claims of Berger and Moore that GOP tax cuts were the deciding factor), but it has repeatedly argued — in tandem with its long-time allies in the fossil fuel industry — that electric vehicles are a fraud.