Rob Schofield: An olive branch to Trump supporters

Yes, progressives — a diverse group that includes President-elect Biden — are for change.

We see a global environmental emergency rapidly threatening the habitability of growing swaths of our planet and spurring mass migration and urge immediate action to combat it.

We see an effort to reverse decades of progress in our country’s fight against racial discrimination and segregation and pray that we can halt it in its tracks.

But here’s the deal: As much as the two competing sides in modern American politics may differ, when you get right down to it, we don’t really differ that much.

The inhabitants of both sides of the great political divide that currently grips our nation love their children and grandchildren and want them to experience long and fulfilling lives.

We both love the good things in life — a safe and pleasant place to live, good health, good food. Most of us enjoy the pleasure of laughing with loved ones, listening to or watching our favorite artists, rooting for a beloved sports team, traveling someplace we’ve never been before, and the freedom to do so whenever we feel like it.